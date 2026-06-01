Gor Mahia End Season in Style With Massive Coronation Match-Day Windfall at Nyayo National Stadium

Gor Mahia enjoyed a strong turnout and significant match-day earnings during their coronation fixture at Nyayo Stadium despite losing their final league match.

The final day of the 2025/26 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season proved to be a roaring success for Gor Mahia both on and off the pitch, especially in the finance department.

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While the record-extending 22nd league title had already been wrapped up with two games to spare, Gor Mahia turned their final fixture into a massive financial windfall, proving once again why they remain one of the most supported football clubs in Kenya.

Gor Mahia: Financial Windfall

Despite a minor blemish on the field, where they lost 1-0 to Nairobi United, the gate collections from the coronation match painted a picture of absolute dominance.

In an official update shared on their X (Twitter) handle, Gor Mahia broke down the staggering match-day revenue. The club announced that a massive KSh 5,451,000 was collected at the gates of the Nyayo National Stadium during the final game.

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This multi-million-shilling haul was driven by a staggering turnout, with a total of 17,487 tickets issued and sold. The management expressed their profound gratitude to the Green Army.

"We collected Ksh 5,451,000 at today’s final SportPesa League match against Nairobi United, with a total of 17, 487 tickets issued/sold. Thanks to all our fans for the incredible turnout and discipline, which made our celebration even more special. Your support and loyalty are truly overwhelming,” the post read.

“We also extend our deepest gratitude to our ticketing partners (http://langopass.com) for their excellent work throughout the season. Their commitment and transparency have been key to our progress in ticketing and revenue collection."

Nairobi United Spoil the Match Day Party

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While the atmosphere in the stands was strictly celebratory, the action on the pitch did not entirely follow Gor Mahia's script.

Facing a resilient Nairobi United side, the newly crowned champions struggled to find their usual clinical edge. The decisive moment came in the 28th minute of the first half when Nairobi United's Enock Machaka rose to meet a well-delivered ball, sending a powerful header past the Gor Mahia goalkeeper.

Gor Mahia threw everything forward in the second half, hunting for an equaliser to save face on their big day. Attacking threats from Shariff Musa kept the Nairobi United defence on high alert.

Even with a hefty 10 minutes of added time signalled by the fourth official, Nairobi United put up a tactical masterclass to hold onto their narrow 1-0 lead, successfully playing the role of ultimate party poopers.

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The Grand Coronation Unfolds

Despite the narrow 1-0 defeat at the final whistle, nothing could dampen the green-and-white carnival inside Nyayo Stadium. Gor Mahia completely outclassed their perennial rivals, AFC Leopards, to cross the finish line with 69 points.