AFCON 2027 will be held in East Africa.

AFCON 2027 will be held in East Africa.

AFCON 2027: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Enter Next Phase of Preparations After Crucial CAF Inspection

CAF has wrapped up its inspection of AFCON 2027 facilities across East Africa as preparations continue ahead of the tournament.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has wrapped up an extensive eight-day inspection of facilities in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, as the three nations ramp up preparations for the 2027 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

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The high-level delegation included senior officials from CAF's competitions, security, transport, marketing, media, and logistics departments.

They worked in close collaboration with government representatives and members of the Local Organising Committees (LOCs) from the three host countries.

This tournament, branded PAMOJA 2027, marks the return of Africa's premier football event to East Africa for the first time in over 50 years. The competition is scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

CAF Gives Update After Eight-Day Inspection

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In Kenya, the inspection team visited Nairobi to assess the newly constructed 60,000-seat Talanta Stadium. The review also covered designated training grounds, hotels for teams and officials, airport infrastructure, and other key tournament-related sites.

The tour continued in Uganda and Tanzania, where CAF officials evaluated the readiness of major stadiums, including Kampala's Mandela National Stadium and the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The assessment also included training venues, hotels, airports, and other essential facilities.

CAF's on-the-ground visit forms part of a broader strategy to ensure a successful tournament. The inspections allowed officials to assess progress directly and engage with the relevant authorities on areas requiring continued attention ahead of the 2027 tournament.

East Africa Steps Up Preparations for PAMOJA 2027

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Earlier, key representatives from the host nations' LOCs participated in a CAF-led observer mission during the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

This provided them with direct experience in managing stadium operations, security protocols, and media logistics on match days.

CAF's ongoing technical inspections and engagements with the host countries are designed to guarantee that the facilities and infrastructure meet world-class standards for the 2027 event.