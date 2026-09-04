CAF Champions League: Pyramids FC Coach Rulani Mokwena Fires Warning to Gor Mahia Ahead of Nairobi Clash

Rulani Mokwena has revealed the Pyramids FC identity Gor Mahia will face when the two sides meet in the CAF Champions League.

Pyramids FC head coach Rulani Mokwena has sent a clear message to Kenyan champions Gor Mahia ahead of their highly anticipated 2026/27 CAF Champions League preliminary-round first-leg encounter at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, September 6.

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Speaking on his team's evolving status in African football, the South African tactician emphasised that while Pyramids FC may lack the decades-old heritage of traditional giants, they are rapidly carving out their own legacy through a winning culture and artistic brand of football.

The New Cairo-based powerhouse arrives in Nairobi with an array of international stars, eager to establish early dominance in the two-legged tie before hosting Gor Mahia in the return fixture in Cairo on September 13.

'Like a Painter Creating a Masterpiece': Rulani Mokwena Defining Pyramids' Identity

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Addressing the contrast between Pyramids FC and historical Egyptian juggernauts like Al Ahly and Zamalek, Rulani Mokwena likened his tactical philosophy to crafting visual art.

Rather than imitating traditional systems, the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss remains committed to establishing a distinctive style that defines the club's modern era.

"I’m like a painter creating a masterpiece. This is Pyramids’ style of play. It’s different from Al Ahly and Zamalek. They have history, but we want to build our own identity, establish it, and send a message to the fans: this is who we are," he said, as quoted by Africa Soccer.

Mokwena’s fluid, possession-oriented system has been central to Pyramids' tactical identity, allowing them to compete at the absolute pinnacle of continental football alongside traditional powerhouses.

Attracting the Fans Through Success

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Since their transformation from Al Assiouty Sport, Pyramids FC have faced questions regarding their supporter base compared to Cairo's traditional clubs.

However, Mokwena maintains that consistent winning performances naturally cultivate passion and fill stadium seats over time.

"Pyramids may not have the history, but we know many fans love a winning team. If we win, we will attract the fans, as we have already seen in some matches where the stadium was packed," he added.

The club’s trophy cabinet reflects that winning momentum, having captured the 2024–25 CAF Champions League, the 2025 CAF Super Cup, and back-to-back Egypt Cup titles.

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For FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia, hosting Pyramids FC presents one of the toughest preliminary-round assignments on the continent.

Head coach Charles Akonnor has acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge, emphasising tactical discipline, physical readiness, and mental strength to withstand Pyramids' attacking quality.