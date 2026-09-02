CAF Champions League: Gor Mahia Coach Reveals Strategy to Shock Rulani Mokwena's Pyramids FC

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has revealed what his side will be relying on when they face Rulani Mokwena’s Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has expressed confidence in his team's preparations for their upcoming CAF encounter against Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC, stating that his players are ready for Sunday's highly anticipated clash.

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While acknowledging the quality and experience of their opponents, Akonnor insisted that Gor Mahia's focus remains on their own game plan and their ability to rise to the challenge.

"The preparations are going on very well," Akonnor told the club’s media. "We know we are facing a very good team, they are a very tough team, but we are also a good team and we have been preparing well for this match."

The Ghanaian tactician noted that the team has been diligently working on all facets of their game to ensure a strong performance against the continental heavyweights.

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Focus on Tactics, Fitness and Mental Strength

Akonnor revealed that his squad has placed particular emphasis on tactical organisation, physical fitness and mental preparation ahead of the demanding fixture.

"We have been working on our tactics, our fitness, and also the mental aspect because these are the kind of matches where you need to be fully prepared. We know what is expected of us on Sunday," he added.

The coach believes Gor Mahia must be prepared for the intensity of the contest, with every aspect of their preparation potentially playing a role in determining the outcome.

For Akonnor, the fixture represents more than just another continental match. He views the encounter as an opportunity for his players to demonstrate their quality against one of Africa's established sides.

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"It is another opportunity to showcase what we have," he explained. "We are doing it against a very good side, and we are preparing adequately. The players are getting it right, and I believe we are capable of doing it."

The coach is confident that the experience of facing Pyramids FC can also help his players grow and gain valuable exposure at the highest level of African club football.

Pyramids Experience Demands Discipline

Akonnor is under no illusion about the challenge awaiting his side. Pyramids FC boast considerable experience in African competitions and have a squad filled with quality players.

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"Pyramids have good players and they have experience in African competitions. We respect them, and this match will also give our players a chance to fight for their places in the national team."

The Ghanaian coach believes the high-profile fixture could provide a valuable platform for his players to catch the attention of the national team selectors.

With the margins expected to be fine, Akonnor has urged his players to remain disciplined, united and focused throughout the match.

"We have to be disciplined, stay together, and fight for every ball. If we do what we have been training and play with confidence, then we can get a positive result," Akonnor concluded.