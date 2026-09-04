Malkia Strikers Close In on LA 2028 Olympic Qualification After Reaching African Championship Final

Malkia Strikers have moved one step closer to their Olympic dream after reaching the African championship final.

Kenya's Malkia Strikers have booked their ticket to the 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Cup after a commanding 3-0 semi-final victory over Cameroon in the CAVB Women’s African Nations Championship on Thursday evening.

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Playing in front of a passionate home crowd at the Kasarani Indoor Arena, the defending champions triumphed with set scores of 25-19, 25-20, and 25-20.

The win not only propelled them into Friday's final against Egypt but also guaranteed both finalists a coveted spot in the World Cup.

Malkia Strikers Storm Into African Championship Final

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For Kenya, who are pursuing a record-extending 11th continental crown, an even greater prize is on the line in the final.

The winner of the African championship will earn an automatic qualification spot for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Despite the straight-sets victory, the Malkia Strikers were pushed hard by a formidable Cameroon team that had entered the semi-finals without dropping a single set. Cameroon kept pace with the hosts for much of the opening set before Kenya pulled away to take it 25-19.

The visitors maintained their pressure in the second set, but Kenya’s composure held firm as they secured a 25-20 win.

Cameroon fought to extend the match in the third, but Kenya’s superior blocking and clinical attacking ultimately sealed the 25-20 victory and a place in the final.

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Coach Geoffrey Omondi revealed that his team's success was built on meticulous preparation. "We had studied Cameroon for a long time. We knew we needed to increase our speed and work on the timing of our blocking," he explained.

Kenya Face Egypt With Olympic Spot on the Line

The semi-final win followed a tougher quarter-final encounter where Kenya had to rally from a set down to defeat Algeria 3-1.

Their final opponent, Egypt, advanced to the championship match with an undefeated record, capped by a 3-0 sweep of Rwanda in their semi-final.

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Omondi anticipates a tactical showdown against the Pharaohs, a team Kenya defeated in the 2023 final to claim their 10th African title.

Captain Meldina Sande attributed the victory to rigorous training and the overwhelming support from the home fans.