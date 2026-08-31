Austin Odhiambo: 5 Reasons Gor Mahia Should Bring Back Harambee Stars Playmaker

The midfielder is currently available after ending his short stint in Lebanon and there is enough justification for a sensational reunion with Gor Mahia.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor recently weighed in on the speculation linking Austin Odhiambo with a possible return to the club and there are a number of reasons why the club should act quickly.

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‎Odhiambo is currently a free agent after his short stint at Lebanese club Nejmeh SC came to an end. The playmaker is still exploring his options but after his highly successful four-and-a-half-year stint at the club, it makes a lot of sense for K'Ogalo to bring him back.

‎Guaranteed Goals and Assists

Austin Odhiambo celebrates after scoring for Gor Mahia in a past match.

‎Odhiambo left Gor Mahia with his stock high, having contributed to their success in his four-and-a-half seasons at the club.

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‎Odhiambo's goals and assists led Gor Mahia to back-to-back league titles in 2023 and 2024 and even in 2025 when they finished second, he was their top scorer. When he left in January 2026, he had played a part in their league success and this is not quality you easily find.

The 2024 FKF Premier League MVP would therefore guarantee K'Ogalo goals and assists that will further make them a formidable force.

‎Familiarity with League, Squad and Coach

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Austin Odhiambo playing for Gor Mahia against Nairobi United.

‎The other reason why it makes sense to bring back Odhiambo is that he would not need an adaptation period.

‎Gor Mahia have signed a host of players but some of them come from foreign countries and will need time to adjust to their new surroundings.

‎For Odhiambo, it is ‘plug and play’ as he understands the league is familiar with the squad, who he would be on the same wavelength with, and most importantly, has already worked with Akonnor, who would know how to effectively utilise him.

Injuries and Squad Depth

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Austin Odhiambo could help ease Gor Mahia's injury crisis.

Gor Mahia are already dealing with an increasing injury list that has left Akonnor worried before the season kicks off and adding a quality player like Odhiambo would help ease some of those worries.

In attack, winger Samuel Kapen is out for at least six months after an ACL injury, striker Felix Oluoch remains on the long-term recovery path following ACL surgery, while midfielder Lawrence Juma suffered a fractured forearm in the FKF Super Cup a week ago. Meanwhile, defender Sylvester Owino is still recovering from a muscle injury.

That has depleted the squad even before a ball is kicked and Odhiambo would be a great addition to the squad for the record Kenyan champions.

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No Transfer Fees

Austin Odhiambo is available as a free agent.

Going back in for Odhiambo would also not cost Gor Mahia given his status as a free agent.

Players of his quality and experience come at a premium and getting him at no cost would be a great piece of business for the FKF Premier League champions who have already spent big on new talents.

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Fan favourite

Austin Odhiambo (center) enjoys cult status among Gor Mahia fans. © Gor Mahia

Austin Odhiambo is not just familiar to the squad but is also loved by Gor Mahia fans who would be happy to welcome him back given what he has already given to the club.

The playmaker enjoys cult status among K’Ogalo supporters and they would be delighted to see him donning the famous green jersey.