Harambee Stars Coach Vows to End Experimentation as He Declares War on 'Rot' in Kenyan Football System

Harambee Stars Coach Vows to End Experimentation as He Declares War on 'Rot' in Kenyan Football System

Harambee Stars Coach Vows to End Experimentation as He Declares War on 'Rot' in Kenyan Football System

Benni McCarthy has vowed to stop experimental squad selections while also calling for reforms to address deeper issues in Kenyan football.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has promised to implement a more disciplined approach to build a competitive national team as he plans to tackle the ‘rot’ in Kenyan football.

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The South African tactician has declared an end to experimental call-ups, stating that Kenya cannot afford to repeat mistakes that have previously led to heavy defeats on the continental stage. Benni McCarthy's comments come amid growing scrutiny over his recent squad choices and tactical plans.

"I am no longer going to experiment when it comes to player call-ups and squad selection," McCarthy stated firmly as quoted by The Star.

"We have seen before where experiments led to an 8-0 defeat, and nobody wanted to take responsibility for it. One thing I can promise is that we will not suffer an 8-0 loss like the one against Senegal."

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The former Manchester United attacking coach emphasised that the focus must now shift to creating a stable, competitive core.

This includes identifying and recruiting players of Kenyan heritage currently playing in Europe to bolster the squad's depth and quality ahead of a demanding international schedule.

Benni McCarthy: I Want Kenya to Succeed

Meanwhile, Kenya will face off against South Africa, Guinea, and Eritrea in the AFCON 2027 Qualifiers, and Benni McCarthy has already made his intentions clear.

The Bafana Bafana all-time top scorer acknowledged the gap between the two nations in footballing terms.

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"I want Kenya to succeed, but I also understand that South Africa currently operates at a much higher footballing standard than Kenya," he noted.

"But football is not always about who has the better infrastructure... Sometimes success comes down to determination, organisation and how effectively a team performs on the day."

Coach Vows to Tackle 'Rot' in Kenyan Football

Beyond on-field matters, Benni McCarthy reiterated his concerns about what he described as deep-rooted administrative problems hindering Kenyan football's progress.

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He argued that a true transformation requires confronting internal issues that have long stalled development.

"I have two jobs at the moment. One is coaching the national team, which is what I am paid to do," he explained.

"The other is trying to clean up the politics and the rot that exists within Kenyan football. Nobody pays me for that role, but I do it because the fans and the people who love this team deserve better."

The outspoken coach's candid comments have divided opinion, with some praising his courage to challenge the establishment while others question if his public criticism is productive. McCarthy, however, remains unfazed.