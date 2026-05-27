Mara Sugar Hold League Champions Gor Mahia to a Goalless Draw in Homa Bay

Gor Mahia were frustrated by Mara Sugar in a match where neither side managed to find the back of the net.

Mara Sugar held Gor Mahia to a 0-0 draw in a Kenya Premier League match played at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on Wednesday, May 27.

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Having already secured the title with games to spare, Gor Mahia entered the match with the pressure lifted as the newly crowned champions.

Ahead of their match against Mara Sugar, Gor Mahia were fresh from a commanding 3-1 victory over Murang'a Seal on May 17. Meanwhile, Mara Sugar were out to recover from a narrow 1-0 defeat against Mathare United on May 16.

Mara Sugar vs Gor Mahia: Full Match Report

The match started on a low note, but the intensity quickly shifted in the 17th minute when Shariff Musa unleashed a sharp attempt on target that was cleverly saved. With the scoreboard still reading 0-0, that close call has officially brought the game to life.

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In the 34th minute, Gor Mahia missed a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock when Patrick Essombe found himself with only the keeper to beat, but agonisingly tapped his effort wide. Despite the frustrating miss, the pressure is steadily mounting as both teams fight for the opening goal.

The first half ended with both sides having secured several promising chances, but neither team was able to break the deadlock.

Coming back for the second half, Gor Mahia started by making an immediate tactical switch as Sylvester Owino made way for Samuel Kapen.

In the 58th minute, Mara Sugar also made a tactical change of their own, bringing on Dennis Cheruyiot to replace David Omondi.

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In the 63rd minute, Gor Mahia made a triple substitution to refresh their lineup, bringing on Lewis Bandi, Enock Morrison, and Ben Stanley Omondi to replace Alpha Onyango, Paul Ochuoga, and Jackson Dwang.

Both managers looked to shake things up by introducing a wave of substitutions, but the tactical adjustments failed to break the deadlock.

Despite a few late glimpses of a goal from both Mara Sugar and Gor Mahia, the finishing touch was missing for both sides. Ultimately, neither team could find the back of the net, forcing a hard-fought 0-0 draw at the final whistle.