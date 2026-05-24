Gor Mahia Crowned Champions Without Kick a Ball After APS Bomet Silence AFC Leopards

Gor Mahia have won the 2025-26 FKF Premier League title following AFC Leopards’ defeat away to APS Bomet which leaves Ingwe four points behind with one match left.

Gor Mahia have won a record-extending 22nd FKF Premier League title following AFC Leopards’ defeat away to APS Bomet on Sunday.

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K’Ogalo did it without kicking a ball as their match against Mara Sugar was halted by the Sports Disputes Tribunal on Friday, owing to a standoff over the choice of venue.

However, Gor Mahia did not need to play to confirm the inevitable as they were handed the title on a silver platter by Leopards.

Leopards could not manage to take the title race to the final day as a great second half performance from Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s APS Bomet saw them lose 2-1 at the Kericho Green Stadium.

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Philip Wasai Double Sinks AFC Leopards

After a goalless first half, Pamzo’s charges went ahead after 61 minutes when Philip Wasai slotted past Humphrey Katasi before sealing his brace with his team’s second three minutes later and while Leopards pulled one back two minutes from time, it was not enough.

With Gor Mahia on 68 points and Leopards on 64, K’Ogalo cannot be caught as Ingwe have one match left, handing Charles Akonnor’s charges the title that they lost to Kenya Police last season.

Gor Mahia could not play this weekend after Mara Sugar sought the tribunal’s intervention when the Football Kenya Federation ordered them to host the match at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

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Dispute Over Match Venue Won’t Matter

🟢 | CHAMPIONS



We are on with celeberations in Homa Bay.... 💪💪#Sirkal | #SportPesaNaGor pic.twitter.com/iSPRarMVbf — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) May 24, 2026

K’Ogalo had raised security concerns over the state of Awendo Stadium and FKF ordered home team Mara Sugar to seek an alternative venue and when they settled on Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, the federation rejected it, insisting it was not one of their registered alternative home grounds.

However, Mara Sugar pushed back with the dispute ending at the tribunal which is set to hear the matter on Tuesday, May 26.

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Gor Mahia will not care now, although the case could set a precedent, with K’Ogalo set to represent Kenya in the CAF Champions League next season.