Gor Mahia Crowned Champions Without Kick a Ball After APS Bomet Silence AFC Leopards
Gor Mahia have won a record-extending 22nd FKF Premier League title following AFC Leopards’ defeat away to APS Bomet on Sunday.
K’Ogalo did it without kicking a ball as their match against Mara Sugar was halted by the Sports Disputes Tribunal on Friday, owing to a standoff over the choice of venue.
However, Gor Mahia did not need to play to confirm the inevitable as they were handed the title on a silver platter by Leopards.
Leopards could not manage to take the title race to the final day as a great second half performance from Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s APS Bomet saw them lose 2-1 at the Kericho Green Stadium.
Philip Wasai Double Sinks AFC Leopards
𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄— AFC Leopards (@AFCLeopards) May 24, 2026
Defeat in Kericho #𝐀𝐏𝐒𝐁𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐕𝐬𝐋𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 | #𝐓𝐰𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞
𝐀𝐏𝐒 𝐁𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭 2️⃣ 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐋𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 1️⃣
🤝 @betikaKe
📺 @azamtvtz#𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐰𝐞𝐍𝐚𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐤𝐚 | #𝐎𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 | #𝐘𝐚𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞 pic.twitter.com/53tuH5csLp
After a goalless first half, Pamzo’s charges went ahead after 61 minutes when Philip Wasai slotted past Humphrey Katasi before sealing his brace with his team’s second three minutes later and while Leopards pulled one back two minutes from time, it was not enough.
With Gor Mahia on 68 points and Leopards on 64, K’Ogalo cannot be caught as Ingwe have one match left, handing Charles Akonnor’s charges the title that they lost to Kenya Police last season.
Gor Mahia could not play this weekend after Mara Sugar sought the tribunal’s intervention when the Football Kenya Federation ordered them to host the match at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.
Dispute Over Match Venue Won’t Matter
🟢 | CHAMPIONS— GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) May 24, 2026
We are on with celeberations in Homa Bay.... 💪💪#Sirkal | #SportPesaNaGor pic.twitter.com/iSPRarMVbf
K’Ogalo had raised security concerns over the state of Awendo Stadium and FKF ordered home team Mara Sugar to seek an alternative venue and when they settled on Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, the federation rejected it, insisting it was not one of their registered alternative home grounds.
However, Mara Sugar pushed back with the dispute ending at the tribunal which is set to hear the matter on Tuesday, May 26.
Gor Mahia will not care now, although the case could set a precedent, with K’Ogalo set to represent Kenya in the CAF Champions League next season.
The record champions, who have camped in Homa Bay, posted a clip of their players celebrating their title triumph as their fans took in the moment by throwing jibes at both Leopards and Mara Sugar.