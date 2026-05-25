Time to Harvest: Millions Awaiting Gor Mahia After FKF Premier League Title Triumph

Gor Mahia were crowned champions without kicking a ball following AFC Leopards’ loss on Sunday but how much do they stand to pocket?

Gor Mahia’s wait for the FKF Premier League title ended on Sunday when they were crowned without kicking a ball and as they await their coronation, it will come with a good pay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

K’Ogalo received a massive favour from APS Bomet, who beat rivals AFC Leopards 2-1, to all but end the title race with Gor Mahia, winning it with two games to spare as their match against Mara Sugar was stopped by the Sports Disputes tribunal over a standoff regarding the venue.

Following their win, Gor Mahia can look forward to a number of rewards from league organisers Football Kenya Federation as well as their sponsors.

How Much Will Gor Mahia Make?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gor Mahia are already assured ksh15 million being the prize money that is awarded to champions in the Kenyan top flight following the over Ksh1 billion deal signed between FKF and betting firm SportPesa last year.

Next in line is what Gor Mahia will pocket from the Confederation of African Football. By virtue of winning the league, K’Ogalo will be Kenya’s representatives in the CAF Champions League and are assured $100,000 (Ksh12.9 million) being the amount that will be awarded to teams that start at the preliminary round, like the record Kenyan champions.

Further, Gor Mahia will also receive a Ksh6 million title-winning bonus from their main sponsors SportPesa who have stayed true to them since their partnership started three years ago.

While the above amounts will be awarded to the club, the squad and technical bench is in line to receive a Ksh5 million title-winning bonus from club chairman Ambrose Rachier who made the pledge this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GOR MAHIA’S TITLE-WINNING PRIZES

Ksh15 million: Prize Money from Football Kenya Federation

$100,000 (Ksh12.9 million) - CAF Champions League preliminary round

Ksh6 million: SportPesa title-winning bonus