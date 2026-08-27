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Gor Mahia Provide Positive Injury Update Ahead of New Season

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 14:11 - 27 August 2026
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Gor Mahia players. Image: Gor Mahia
The Kenyan champions have received some welcome news in regards to their injured players as they prepare to kick off the 2026-27 campaign.
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Gor Mahia have received a boost following confirmation that one of their injured players is back in training.

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K’Ogalo have multiple players nursing injuries but forward Patrick Essombe is now out of the treatment room having suffered an ankle injury during the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Gor Mahia team doctor Brian Odongo confirmed that Essombe is now back in contention for selection by coach Charles Akonnor.

“Patrick has fully recovered from his ankle injury and is now training well and available for selection,” Odongo said.

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However, defender Sylvester Owino is still working his way back from a muscle injury also sustained at the tournament.

The centre-back, who was named club captain recently, is in a race against time to be fit for the new season but will take some time before he is fully back in contention.

Players Who Are Far From Ready

“Sylvester has made good progress following his calf muscle injury and is currently in the final phase of his rehabilitation with a focus on specific sport-related training as he works toward a full return to competitive football,” the Gor Mahia team doctor further stated.

One man who Gor Mahia will not be counting on any time soon is forward Samuel Kapen, who will be out until next year, after suffering a knee ligament damage also at the Kagame Cup tournament.

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Meanwhile, striker Felix Oluoch remains on the recovery path after undergoing ACL surgery and is continuing with his rehabilitation as the club monitors his progress.

Gor Mahia are scheduled to open their FKF Premier League season with a match against Murang’a Seal on August 29 although this is subject to confirmation given there are multiple cases challenging some of rules being applied by Football Kenya Federation to run the top flight.

If that does not happen, Akonnor and his charges will turn their focus on the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round against Egyptian club Pyramids FC at Nyayo Stadium on September 6.

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