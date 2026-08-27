Sabastian Sawe Makes Heartbreaking Berlin Marathon Announcement - ‘It’s With a Heavy Heart’

The world marathon record holder has provided a worrying update ahead of what was expected to be a possible second sub-two-marathon attempt in Berlin.

World marathon record holder Sabastian Sawe has announced his withdrawal from next Month’s Berlin Marathon where he was supposed to defend his title.

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Sawe has been preparing for his second marathon this year, having last featured at the London Marathon in April, when he made history by becoming the first man to run an official race under two hours.

The 31-year-old clocked 1:59:30 in London, with Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha also running under two hours, and he was looking for another sub-two marathon in Berlin on September 27.

However, the defending champion, who clocked 2:02:16 in the German capital as he won the title in 2025, will not be featuring this year due to a major setback.

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“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that I am forced to withdraw from @berlinmarathon due to injury,” Sawe posted on social media on Thursday.

Sawe Confirms Berlin Marathon Withdrawal

Sabastian Sawe

“I had been looking forward to achieving something special on the streets of Berlin and crossing the finish line at the Brandenburg Gate. It was also my wish to give something back to the race and its organizers, who have supported me so much.

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“I want to thank my fans and everyone who continues to support me, and I wish all the runners taking part a great race. I hope they can enjoy the moment, trust the work they have done and be proud of what they achieve in Berlin. I look forward to seeing you again soon at the starting line in Berlin,” he further stated.

Sawe’s withdrawal is a blow to race organizers who were looking forward to his participation with hopes of an even faster sub-two-hour time given the Berlin course is one of the fastest among the World Marathon Majors.