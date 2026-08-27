Nigeria Football Federation Boss and Entire NEC Reportedly Resigns After Public Pressure Over Multiple Failures

The NFF leadership is in turmoil following multiple reports that president Ibrahim Gusau and his entire Executive Committee have resigned.

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is facing a major crisis following widespread reports on Thursday morning that president Ibrahim Gusau and the entire Executive Committee have resigned.

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This development could trigger one of the most significant leadership overhauls in the federation's history.

The news follows weeks of mounting pressure and intense speculation regarding the future of the NFF's leadership. Calls for reform have intensified after a series of poor performances by Nigeria's national teams and ongoing investigations into the federation's financial affairs.

Pulse Sports Nigeria reports that veteran sports journalist Colin Udoh was one of the first to break the story, attributing the information to a senior official at the National Sports Commission (NSC).

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String of Missteps Attributed to Resignations

Nigeria Football Federation boss Ibrahim Gusau (centre) is reported to have resigned. Image: Imago

According to Udoh's report, the official confirmed that Gusau and the board members had stepped down in what is described as the initial phase of a comprehensive restructuring of the NFF. Udoh noted that he had reached out to Gusau for comment but had not received a reply.

Shortly after, prominent Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana also reported on the resignations, stating that the board had tendered their departures after facing sustained pressure. While an official confirmation from the NFF secretariat is still pending, the reports have already generated significant discussion within Nigeria's football community.

The administration led by Gusau has been under heavy scrutiny due to a string of disappointing results for Nigeria's national teams.

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