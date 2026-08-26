Gor Mahia Fans Get Crucial Ticket Update Ahead of Pyramids FC CAF Champions League Clash

Gor Mahia fans have received a major update ahead of the club’s much-anticipated CAF Champions League showdown with Pyramids FC.

Gor Mahia has confirmed that tickets for their highly anticipated CAF Champions League fixture against Egyptian side Pyramids FC are now on sale, with special early bird pricing available for a limited time.

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The crucial match is set to take place on Sunday, September 6, 2026, at Nyayo Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 PM.

To encourage fans to secure their seats early, the club has rolled out a promotional offer. For the next five days, until midnight on Sunday, early bird tickets will be available at KSh 200 for regular seating, KSh 1,000 for VIP, and KSh 2,000 for VVIP.

Following the early bird period, standard ticket prices will apply. Regular tickets will be priced at KSh 300, while VIP and VVIP tickets will cost KSh 1,500 and KSh 3,000, respectively.

Limited Presidential Tickets on Offer

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For those seeking an exclusive match-day experience, the club is offering a limited number of presidential area tickets at KSh 10,000.

Only 30 of these premium tickets will be made available for purchase, making them the most exclusive option for supporters attending the continental clash.

Gor Mahia Warn Fans Over Match-Day Sales

In a critical update for supporters, Gor Mahia emphasised that no tickets will be sold on the day of the match, in adherence to strict CAF regulations.

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Fans have been strongly advised to purchase their tickets in advance to avoid being locked out of the stadium.

"As per CAF regulations, there will be no tickets sold at the stadium on the day of the match (Sunday). We appeal to all our supporters to secure their tickets in advance," stated Club Secretary Nic Arum.

Fans Directed to Official Ticket Platform

The club has directed fans to purchase tickets exclusively through the official online platform, langopass.com, to ensure they are buying from a verified source.

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