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Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Shines as His South African Club Surprise Giants Kaizer Chiefs

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:21 - 27 August 2026
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Ian Otieno in action for Richards Bay.
The Kenyan goalkeeper played a key role as the KwaZulu-Natal side shared the spoils with the Soweto giants in the Premier Soccer League.
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Harambee Stars goalkeeper Ian Otieno had a good game as his club Richards Bay played out an exciting 2-2 at home to South African giants Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday.

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Otieno, who is in his third season with the KwaZulu-Natal club, played all 90 minutes of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash and was one of the reasons Richards Bay, who were impressive on the day, did not suffer defeat.

Richards Bay had a dream start when Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen made a mess of back pass before Nqaba Xulu reacted quickest to rob him of the ball for an easy tap in after eight minutes.

Four minutes later, the Kenyan goalkeeper was called into action when he made a double save to keep out Chiefs. However, in the 17th minute, Richards Bay conceded a penalty and Otieno could not keep out Lebohang Maboe’s well-taken spot-kick.

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Otieno’s Heroics Rescues Richards Bay

With the rains pounding Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, the conditions were slippery but while Chiefs goalkeeper Petersen was struggling, Otieno came up trumps. In the 33rd minute, the former AFC Leopards keeper punched away an effort from Mfundo Vilakazi.

Six minutes later, the home side were celebrating a second goal when Xulu rose highest to head home from a corner as Richards Bay went into the break leading 2-1.

Otieno would make one more save in the second half before late pressure from Chiefs yielded the equaliser. Against the run of play, substitute Asanele Velebayi squared to Siphesihle Ndlovu who slammed the ball home after the Kenyan goalkeeper had been left exposed.

It was a disappointing end for the home side but a well-deserved point against one of South Africa’s ‘Big Three’ who are among the title contenders.

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Richards Bay have now drawn three straight games, which leaves them on as many points from four matches and on 12th place in the 16-team league, with the Harambee Stars custodian having played all of them.

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