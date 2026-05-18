Gor Mahia Players Promised Multi-Million Title-Winning Reward as Match Bonuses are Doubled

Gor Mahia players have a reason to wrap up the FKF Premier League title early after the club’s chairman promised them a bumper bonus if they become champions.

Gor Mahia players have been given a significant incentive in their quest for a record-extending 22nd league title, with club chairman Ambrose Rachier announcing a lucrative Ksh5 million bonus if they secure the FKF Premier League crown.

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The announcement, made via the club's official website, confirms that the entire squad and the technical staff will share the substantial prize money upon successfully winning the league. This move is designed to boost morale as the season enters its critical final matches.

With the title race reaching its climax, where every result is crucial, this financial promise is expected to galvanize the team.

Gor Mahia is aiming to reclaim the domestic championship after failing to win it last season when they finished second to Kenya Police but they are now inching closer after their 3-1 win over Muranga Seal on Sunday left them four points ahead of second-placed AFC Leopards with two games to go.

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Rachier Sweetens Deal for Gor Mahia

🟢 | PROMISE



Rachier dangles KSh5 million bonus to fire up Gor Mahia title charge.... read more👇🏼https://t.co/ncsTx55U2z — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) May 18, 2026

K’Ogalo now need to win one of their remaining two games to wrap up the title with matches against Mara Sugar and Nairobi United left and there is every reason to do it early.

“During a productive meeting with the squad, Rachier pledged a Ksh5 million bonus should K’Ogalo seal this year’s championship. The sum, chairman confirmed, will be split between the playing unit and the technical bench,” a club statement stated on Monday.

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In addition to the grand prize, Rachier, a long-serving and influential figure at the club, also confirmed that match-winning bonuses for the final two games of the season have been doubled. Players will now receive Ksh10,000 for each victory, a move intended to ensure maximum effort and commitment during the decisive run-in.