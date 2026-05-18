Advertisement

Ferdinand Omanyala: How Africa’s Fastest Man Missed Over Ksh2.5 Million by Milliseconds in Shanghai

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 16:18 - 18 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Ferdinand Omanyala during the Shanghai Diamond League. Image: Imago
Ferdinand Omanyala had an impressive performance in Shanghai on Saturday but he missed a big prize money by the tiniest of margins.
Advertisement

The 100m race is a race that is decided by the tiniest of margins and in most cases, it can be the difference between a big fortune and much less.

Advertisement

Africa’s Ferdinand Omanyala was on the cruel end of this at the weekend when he failed to bank over nearly Ksh2.6 million for running 0.01 seconds slower at the season-opening Shanghai Diamond League on Saturday.

Omanyala, who is enjoying a great start to the season, recorded his fourth sub-10 performance in Shanghai when he stopped the clock at 9.98 seconds for second place behind South Africa’s Gift Leotlela’s 9.97 while American Kenny Bednarek finished third in a season’s best 9.98 seconds.

In a race that also had Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, Akani Simbine of South Africa and Americans Christian Coleman as well as Trayvon Bromell, it was a great outing for Omanyala.

Advertisement

How Did Omanyala Miss the Huge Sum?

The Kenyan looked like he had won the race in a photo finish but Leotlela edged it by just 0.01 (10 milliseconds), denying Omanyala a big prize.

At the Diamond League, there are two prize money structures; the Standard prize and Diamond+ Discipline. The standard prize pays out $10,000 (1.29 million) for winners in every event, $6,000 (Ksh777,540) for second place, $4,000 (Ksh518,360) for third place and the amount goes down to ninth place and beyond.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, "Diamond+ Disciplines" are select events that offer a significantly higher prize money, doubling the winner's payout to $20,000 (Ksh2,591,800) while the rest of the positions are equal to what is paid out in the Standard prize.

In Shanghai, the men’s 100m, 110m hurdles, women’s 200m and shot put were the "Diamond+ Disciplines," meaning Omanyala missed the $20,000 which went to Leotlela, while he had to settle for $6,000 being prize money for second place.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ferdinand Omanyala
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Revealed: What is Delaying Appointment of New Manchester United Manager
Football
18.05.2026
Revealed: What is Delaying Appointment of New Manchester United Manager
AFCON 2027 Qualifying Draw: Harambee Stars Possible Opponents, Time and Where to Watch
Harambee Stars
18.05.2026
AFCON 2027 Qualifying Draw: Harambee Stars Possible Opponents, Time and Where to Watch
Gor Mahia Players Promised Multi-Million Title-Winning Reward as Match Bonuses are Doubled
Football
18.05.2026
Gor Mahia Players Promised Multi-Million Title-Winning Reward as Match Bonuses are Doubled
Ferdinand Omanyala: How Africa’s Fastest Man Missed Over Ksh2.5 Million by Milliseconds in Shanghai
Athletics
18.05.2026
Ferdinand Omanyala: How Africa’s Fastest Man Missed Over Ksh2.5 Million by Milliseconds in Shanghai
Letsile Tebogo Addresses Speculation After Missing Botswana Championships
Athletics
18.05.2026
Boost for Kenya’s Bid? Letsile Tebogo Drums Up Support for World Championships in Africa
Elsingi Kipruto: US-Based Kenyan Sensation Joins Hellen Obiri at Swiss Sportswear Brand
Athletics
18.05.2026
Elsingi Kipruto: US-Based Kenyan Sensation Joins Hellen Obiri at Swiss Sportswear Brand