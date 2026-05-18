Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups, Time and Score Prediction

Erling Haaland of Manchester City heads on goal during the Premier League match Manchester City vs Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium Image source: Imago

Erling Haaland of Manchester City heads on goal during the Premier League match Manchester City vs Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium Image source: Imago

Manchester City must beat AFC Bournemouth to keep their Premier League title hopes alive as Arsenal close in on the title.

Manchester City's reign as Premier League champions could officially end on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to face a formidable Bournemouth side chasing a Champions League spot.

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Pep Guardiola's team faces a must-win scenario on the south coast. Should league leaders Arsenal defeat Burnley as anticipated on Monday, anything less than a victory for City will hand the title to the Gunners and bring the title race to a premature close before the final day.

Bournemouth vs Man City: Match Preview

While Manchester City have already secured the EFL Cup and FA Cup this season, their hopes of a domestic treble hang by a thread. The Citizens celebrated their latest triumph on Saturday after an Antoine Semenyo goal sealed a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

The win marked Guardiola's 20th major trophy with the club and made him the first manager to win at least three Premier League titles, three European Cups, three EFL Cups, and three FA Cups.

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However, the mood could quickly shift from celebration to commiseration. City currently sit two points behind Arsenal, and if the Gunners win their Monday fixture, that gap will widen to five. In that case, a draw or loss for City against Bournemouth would mathematically confirm them as runners-up.

Despite the pressure, City enter the match in strong form, riding a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, which includes nine victories.

They have also avoided defeat in their last 10 domestic away games, keeping four clean sheets in their last five. Yet, a curious statistic looms: City have failed to win any of their last four Premier League visits to south coast teams.

Adding to City's challenge is a Bournemouth team in sensational form. The Cherries boast the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League this season, an impressive 16 games.

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While numerous draws initially slowed their ascent, Andoni Iraola's side has started converting stalemates into victories, winning four of their last five matches.

Last weekend, a spectacular strike from Rayan secured a 1-0 win against Fulham, keeping their Champions League dreams alive. Bournemouth are just four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

Their home form is also a major strength; only Arsenal and Everton have left the Vitality Stadium with all three points this season. Furthermore, Iraola guided his team to a 2-1 victory over City in this same fixture last season, their only win in 17 Premier League encounters against the Manchester club.

Bournemouth vs Man City: Team News

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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to have a fully fit squad. Rodri, who was a doubt before the FA Cup final, played 65 minutes at Wembley and should be available.

Omar Marmoush was substituted at halftime against Chelsea for tactical reasons, and Rayan Cherki is likely to return to the starting lineup. Nico Gonzalez, who was absent from the final, may remain on the sidelines.

Bournemouth will be without Ryan Christie, who is serving a three-match suspension after receiving a red card against Fulham. His absence could see Tyler Adams return to the starting eleven, though Lewis Cook is also nearing a return from a thigh injury.

Julio Soler remains out with a thigh problem, and right-back Alex Jimenez is suspended by the club pending an internal investigation.

Bournemouth Possible Starting Lineup: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

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Manchester City Possible Starting Lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Rodri; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland