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AFC Leopards End Kakamega Homeboyz Hoodoo to Apply Massive Title Pressure on Gor Mahia

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 18:17 - 16 May 2026
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AFC Leopards players celebrate a goal against Kakamega Homeboyz. Image: AFC Leopards
AFC Leopards closed in on Gor Mahia to just one point following a win against Kakamega Homeboyz to stay alive in the title race.
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AFC Leopards won’t just go away from Gor Mahia in the FKF Premier League title race after moving within a point of K’Ogalo on Saturday.

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Leopards beat bogey team Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 in Western Kenya on Saturday to apply massive pressure on Gor Mahia ahead of their match against Murang’a Seal on Sunday.

Ingwe, who had not beaten Homeboyz in their previous four meetings, were two goals to the good by halftime and were never threatened thereafter.

Emmanuel Lwangu scored the opening goal for Leopards after 23 minutes, when he headed home from a well-taken corner from James Kinyanjui.

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Moments later, Leopards suffered a setback when Vincent Mahiga was forced off with a head injury to be replaced by Samuel Semo in the 38th minute.

Gor Mahia with Big Task Ahead

The misfortune would later come to turn into a moment of glory for Fred Ambani’s men as Semo scored their second goal on the stroke of halftime.

Homeboyz would make a rare foray forward and force Leopards goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi into a good save but Ingwe stayed resolute to collect all three points.

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Following the win, Leopards now have 64 points, just one behind Gor Mahia, but have played one game more than K’Ogalo.

Gor Mahia can widen the gap to four points with a victory away in Murang’a on Sunday but if they slip-up, then they would be under massive pressure heading into the final two matches of the season.

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AFC Leopards Kakamega Homeboyz Gor Mahia Kenyan Premier League
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