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Boost for Kenya’s Bid? Letsile Tebogo Drums Up Support for World Championships in Africa

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 14:36 - 18 May 2026
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Letsile Tebogo Addresses Speculation After Missing Botswana Championships
Letsile Tebogo wants Africa to host the World Championships soon. Image: Imago
Olympics 200m champion Letsile Tebogo has joined calls to have the World Championships staged in Africa soon amid Kenya's bid for either 2029 or 2031.
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Botswana’s Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo is among athletes who are keen to see Africa host the World Athletics Championships amid a bid from Kenya for either the 2029 or 2031 editions.

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Athletics Kenya submitted its bid to World Athletics to host either the 2029 or 2031 World Championships last September but face competition from Ethiopia, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom and India.

Kenya, which hopes to use Kasarani Stadium for the global event, has remained confident that its bid will be successful given its status as a global athletics powerhouse, added to the fact that Africa has never staged a World Championship.

The country’s push could receive a massive boost after Tebogo made it clear that it is time for Africa to stage the World Championships after years of watching other continents play host.

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“Holding a World Championship in Africa would be a great initiative for African athletes to have that confidence that they are still recognized,” Tebogo said at the weekend during the Shanghai Diamond League.

Why Tebogo Wants World Champs in Africa

“For how many years, I don’t know it has always been far from Africa. African athletes have to travel all the long distances, why can’t we try and balance the two? Other athletes travelling those long distances in order for them to compete in Africa.”

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Tebogo, whose country hosted the 2026 World Athletics Relays at the start of this month, feels it was a great statement that Africa is ready for a top event, and it does not come bigger than the World Championships.

“I loved it when we hosted the World Relays, people had the opportunity to enjoy the atmosphere and see what Botswana is really made of,” he added.

“In those two days that people were there, I believe they had a great experience,” the Olympics 200m champion further stated.

Among rival bids that are seen as strong contenders to upstage Kenya’s is London, UK, Munich, Germany and Rome, Italy with countries initially having had up to April 3 to submit their bids although other reports state that it will be open until August 5, with a hosting announcement coming from World Athletics in September.

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