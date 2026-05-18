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Real Madrid Bring Back Jose Mourinho With Aim of Restoring Order Among Kylian Mbappe and Co

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:37 - 18 May 2026
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Jose Mourinho has agreed to a sensational Real Madrid return. Image: Imago
Jose Mourinho is set for a sensational return to Real Madrid after reaching an agreement on a two-year deal aimed at clamping down at a divided dressing room.
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Jose Mourinho is set to make a dramatic return to the Real Madrid dugout after verbally agreeing to a two-year contract, according to reports from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

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The move, long anticipated and championed by club president Florentino Perez, is expected to be finalised this week. Mourinho, currently the manager of Benfica, will reportedly travel to the Spanish capital following Real Madrid's upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao.

Mourinho's contract with Benfica has another year remaining, but a 10-day escape clause, which became active over the weekend, has paved the way for his departure.

Mourinho Acknowledges Real Madrid Interest

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Following Benfica's 3-1 victory over Estoril on Saturday, Mourinho addressed the swirling speculation. While confirming he had a renewal offer from the Portuguese club, he did not deny the links to his former team.

"I don't know. When I know, I'll tell you," he told Sport TV when questioned about his future. "There is a chance that I will continue [at Benfica], yes. My desire is, next week, to see what I have."

He expressed gratitude for Benfica's offer, stating, "Objectively, I have a proposal for the renewal at Benfica that I thank them for. I am as grateful as I was for the opportunity I was given to coach Benfica a few months ago."

However, he conceded the Real Madrid rumours held weight. "None of us are stupid, obviously there is something [with Real Madrid]," Mourinho admitted. "But, as I said, there is no signed contract, there is no contract on the table, there are no conversations between me and the president of Real Madrid."

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Despite an unbeaten season, Benfica finished third in the Primeira Liga, missing out on Champions League qualification.

Perez Bets on Mourinho to Restore Order

Jose Mourinho

Mourinho's first tenure at the Bernabeu from 2010 to 2013 yielded a La Liga title and a Copa del Rey, but it was also a period marked by internal conflict. Despite this, he has maintained a strong relationship with Perez, who is now turning to the Portuguese manager to steady a ship in turmoil.

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Real Madrid is facing a crisis, with the club set to end the season trophyless as rivals Barcelona continue their domestic dominance. Recent weeks have seen public disputes between coach Alvaro Arbeloa and star forward Kylian Mbappe, as well as a training ground altercation between midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde that reportedly resulted in a hospital visit for the latter. The instability has even prompted Perez to call a snap presidential election.

Perez is believed to be seeking a strong, authoritative figure to impose discipline and has identified Mourinho as the ideal candidate. It is a significant gamble, given the 63-year-old's famously combative style and a career trajectory that has seen mixed results since his first departure from Madrid.

After winning the Premier League with Chelsea in 2015, his subsequent spells at Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma, and Fenerbahce have been considered largely underwhelming compared to the glittering success he achieved with Porto, Chelsea, and Inter Milan, where he won two Champions League titles.

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