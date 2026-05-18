Advertisement

Elsingi Kipruto: US-Based Kenyan Sensation Joins Hellen Obiri at Swiss Sportswear Brand

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:28 - 18 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Elsingi Kipruto has joined On.
Kenyan athlete Elsingi Kipruto is among the promising youngsters who have signed to Swiss sportswear brand On, joining top names like Hellen Obiri.
Advertisement

Kenyan sensation Elsingi Kipruto, based in the United States of America, is the latest to sign up to Swiss sportswear brand On.

Advertisement

The University of Louisville standout is the latest among an elite roster of athletes to join On, on a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal, with the company betting big on his massive potential as he builds his career step by step.

Currently a freshman at the University of Louisville, the 20-year-old, born in Nandi County, joins On’s elite roster as one of the most decorated young runners in the collegiate circuit.

Kipruto has enjoyed a historic debut season for the Cardinals. The son of former 800m runner Gilbert Kipchoge and Teresa Chepngetich, Kipruto has enjoyed a meteoric rise and is now a record-shattering collegiate athlete.

Advertisement

Since arriving in Louisville, Kipruto has established himself as a force across both cross country and track. His historic debut includes shattering the school 5,000m record with a world-class 13:15.74 and clocking a blistering 27:29.83 in the 10,000m.

On Banking on Kipruto’s Huge Potential

A dominant presence in the conference, he was named both the ACC Men’s Cross Country and Indoor Freshman of the Year. Kipruto’s CV is further highlighted by First-Team All American honours and a program-record 7:46.76 in the indoor 3,000m, proving why he is one of the most versatile upcoming distance runners.

"It is incredibly rare to see an athlete demonstrate such elite versatility so early in their career," said Libby Davidson, Athlete Manager at On.

"Whether it's on the cross-country course or the indoor track, Elsingi’s competitive spirit is undeniable. On and off the track his positive attitude is contagious. We are proud to welcome him to the On family.”

Advertisement

Kipruto joins another young Kenyan Mercy Chepngeno among the stellar list of elite athletes who are signed to On, while compatriot Hellen Obiri, the two-time Boston and double New York Marathon champion, double Olympics 3,000m steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali, Jamaican sprinter Ackeem Blake and Swiss sprinter Mujinga Kambundji are some of the star names on the books of the Swiss sportswear brand.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Athletics
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Revealed: What is Delaying Appointment of New Manchester United Manager
Football
18.05.2026
Revealed: What is Delaying Appointment of New Manchester United Manager
AFCON 2027 Qualifying Draw: Harambee Stars Possible Opponents, Time and Where to Watch
Harambee Stars
18.05.2026
AFCON 2027 Qualifying Draw: Harambee Stars Possible Opponents, Time and Where to Watch
Gor Mahia Players Promised Multi-Million Title-Winning Reward as Match Bonuses are Doubled
Football
18.05.2026
Gor Mahia Players Promised Multi-Million Title-Winning Reward as Match Bonuses are Doubled
Ferdinand Omanyala: How Africa’s Fastest Man Missed Over Ksh2.5 Million by Milliseconds in Shanghai
Athletics
18.05.2026
Ferdinand Omanyala: How Africa’s Fastest Man Missed Over Ksh2.5 Million by Milliseconds in Shanghai
Letsile Tebogo Addresses Speculation After Missing Botswana Championships
Athletics
18.05.2026
Boost for Kenya’s Bid? Letsile Tebogo Drums Up Support for World Championships in Africa
Elsingi Kipruto: US-Based Kenyan Sensation Joins Hellen Obiri at Swiss Sportswear Brand
Athletics
18.05.2026
Elsingi Kipruto: US-Based Kenyan Sensation Joins Hellen Obiri at Swiss Sportswear Brand