Elsingi Kipruto: US-Based Kenyan Sensation Joins Hellen Obiri at Swiss Sportswear Brand

Kenyan athlete Elsingi Kipruto is among the promising youngsters who have signed to Swiss sportswear brand On, joining top names like Hellen Obiri.

Kenyan sensation Elsingi Kipruto, based in the United States of America, is the latest to sign up to Swiss sportswear brand On.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The University of Louisville standout is the latest among an elite roster of athletes to join On, on a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal, with the company betting big on his massive potential as he builds his career step by step.

Currently a freshman at the University of Louisville, the 20-year-old, born in Nandi County, joins On’s elite roster as one of the most decorated young runners in the collegiate circuit.

Kipruto has enjoyed a historic debut season for the Cardinals. The son of former 800m runner Gilbert Kipchoge and Teresa Chepngetich, Kipruto has enjoyed a meteoric rise and is now a record-shattering collegiate athlete.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since arriving in Louisville, Kipruto has established himself as a force across both cross country and track. His historic debut includes shattering the school 5,000m record with a world-class 13:15.74 and clocking a blistering 27:29.83 in the 10,000m.

On Banking on Kipruto’s Huge Potential

A dominant presence in the conference, he was named both the ACC Men’s Cross Country and Indoor Freshman of the Year. Kipruto’s CV is further highlighted by First-Team All American honours and a program-record 7:46.76 in the indoor 3,000m, proving why he is one of the most versatile upcoming distance runners.

"It is incredibly rare to see an athlete demonstrate such elite versatility so early in their career," said Libby Davidson, Athlete Manager at On.

"Whether it's on the cross-country course or the indoor track, Elsingi’s competitive spirit is undeniable. On and off the track his positive attitude is contagious. We are proud to welcome him to the On family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement