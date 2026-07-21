Gor Mahia Make Squad Leadership Changes as Ghanaian Forward Extends Deal

Sylvester Owino (L) is Gor Mahia's new captain while Ebenezer Assifuah has been handed a role after extending his contract. Image; Gor Mahia

Sylvester Owino (L) is Gor Mahia's new captain while Ebenezer Assifuah has been handed a role after extending his contract. Image; Gor Mahia

The record Kenyan champions have named a new captain following the exit of long serving stars Philemon Otieno, Ernest Wendo and Geoffrey Ochieng.

Gor Mahia have announced the new team leadership at the club ahead of next season with a new captain named.

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With Philemon Otieno ending his long stay at the club last season, Gor Mahia have handed the captaincy to Harambee Stars defender Sylvester Owino.

Owino, who has been at the club since 2022, will be the club captain as he is now one of the senior players at the club.

“Since his arrival from Kakamega Homeboyz, Owino has grown into a key figure in the Gor Mahia backline, earning the trust of both fans and the coaching staff with his consistency and professionalism,” the club stated while confirming the appointment.

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With assistant captain Geoffrey Ochieng also moving on, same as long-serving midfielder Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango and Michael Kibwage have been named vice captains.

Assifuah Gets New Deal and Role

In case any of the three are not available on matchday, Lawrence Juma and Ebenezer Assifuah will step up to take charge of the team.

Assifuah has been handed the role just moments after extending his stay at K’Ogalo for two more years.

The Ghanaian joined Gor Mahia in January 2026 and played a key role in their run to the FKF Premier League title, coming up with crucial goals especially from the bench.

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That has earned him a new two-year deal after his initial six-month contract had ended last month.

“His performances in the second half of the campaign were nothing short of sensational, as he helped us win the 22nd SportPesa League title with a string of crucial goals,” K’Ogalo said of Assifuah.