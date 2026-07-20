Humphrey Katasi Defends Decision to Leave AFC Leopards for Gor Mahia: 'It's a Higher Platform'

Humphrey Katasi has responded to the reaction surrounding his high-profile transfer to Gor Mahia with a clear message about his future.

Goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi has hit back at critics following his surprising move from AFC Leopards to record FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia, describing the transfer as a significant step forward in his career.

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Katasi, who had established himself as the first-choice keeper at AFC Leopards, joined K'Ogalo on a two-year deal after his contract with Ingwe expired.

The two clubs failed to agree on terms for a renewal, paving the way for Gor Mahia to sign one of the league's most consistent shot-stoppers on a free transfer.

The move has sparked considerable debate among Kenyan football enthusiasts, as direct transfers between the two historic rivals are exceptionally rare.

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The fierce rivalry, known as the Mashemeji Derby, dates back to the 1960s and has created a deep-seated reluctance for players to cross the divide.

Humphrey Katasi Breaks Silence After Move to Gor Mahia

However, Katasi remains resolute, insisting the decision was a simple one driven by ambition. "To me, the move from Leopards to Gor is growth," he stated.

"It is a higher platform which has come at the right time. Playing at the international level in the CAF Champions League means a lot to me and the growth of my career because I have wished for it for a long time."

Humphrey Katasi is the latest player to make the contentious switch. While such moves are uncommon, he is the second player to join Gor Mahia directly from their rivals in as many seasons, following defender Lewis Bandi's transfer in 2025.

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The goalkeeper arrives at the league champions after an impressive 2025-2026 campaign at "The Den," where he solidified his position with a series of commanding performances.

Despite his strong form, the former St. Anthony's Boys Kitale student faces a tough challenge for a starting spot.

He is expected to compete with Bryne Omondi, Gor Mahia's established number one and the current first-choice goalkeeper for the national team, Harambee Stars.

With a packed schedule that includes the FKF Premier League, domestic cups, and the CAF Champions League, Katasi is likely to get opportunities to prove his worth.

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He made his unofficial debut for the club on Saturday, appearing as a second-half substitute in a friendly match against Rayon Sports.