Greenwood, Trossard and Now Salah: Why Turkish Football is Becoming Lucrative than Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has been the most preferred destination for players looking for big-money contracts but Turkey is now stealing some of the top names and here is why.

A prominent football agent once described moving players to Turkey with a stark warning: "The numbers are good, but it comes with a health warning." This sentiment captures the complex reality of the Turkish Super Lig, a league that offers immense financial rewards but also carries significant risks.

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The allure was on full display when Mohamed Salah arrived in Istanbul this week to finalize his move to Trabzonspor. Thousands of passionate fans swarmed the airport to greet their new star, tracking his every move as he completed his medical and signed a two-year contract. This enthusiastic reception highlights why Turkey is becoming an increasingly attractive option for top-tier talent.

However, not every high-profile player or manager who has ventured to Turkey has found success. Despite the potential pitfalls, the country's top clubs are now seen as serious contenders in the global transfer market, rivaling even the financial might of Saudi Arabia.

This summer's transfer window is a testament to this shift. Salah, one of the Premier League's all-time greats, chose Trabzonspor after his departure from Liverpool was confirmed, despite earlier interest from the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

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No Tax Obligation on Players

While several big names like Riyad Mahrez, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Chris Smalling have left the SPL after their contracts expired, Turkish clubs have been remarkably active. Fenerbahçe has secured deals for Mason Greenwood and Nathan Ake, while Beşiktaş has impressively signed Leandro Trossard, fresh off his Premier League title win with Arsenal.

The financial incentives are a major draw. Player salaries in Turkey are typically paid "net," meaning the club handles all tax obligations. Salah's reported €17 million (£14.5m) annual salary at Trabzonspor is his take-home pay, a figure that swells further with bonuses. This is equivalent to a pre-tax weekly wage of over £500,000 in the UK.

"Basically, they get their money paid clean. No tax responsibility. The club pays their tax," explained one Turkish agent as per the Telegraph. This tax structure makes the Super Lig a direct competitor to the tax-free wages offered in Saudi Arabia, where the era of massive spending appears to be slowing down.

While stars like Cristiano Ronaldo have renewed their contracts, other major targets have looked elsewhere. Bruno Fernandes considered a move to the Middle East last year but remained at Manchester United, Kevin De Bruyne joined Napoli, and Salah, a dream signing for the 2032 World Cup hosts, ultimately opted for Turkey.

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How Trabzonspor is Able to Afford Salah

Salah's deal with Trabzonspor is particularly noteworthy, reportedly including his €17 million salary, €5.3 million (£4.5m) in bonuses, and a 20% share of his merchandise sales. This lucrative package is made possible despite the significant debt carried by Turkey's "big four" clubs—Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, and Trabzonspor—which collectively owe over €1 billion. Their strong cash flow, however, allows them to meet these high salary demands.

Trabzonspor's acquisition of Salah is expected to be financed through major sponsorship deals with partners like Turkish Airlines and electric car manufacturer Togg. Shortly after the Egyptian forward's signing was announced, Turkish Airlines revealed new direct flights between Cairo and Trabzon, underscoring the commercial impact of the move.

Historically, a move to Turkey was often seen as a final chapter for players in the twilight of their careers, such as Robin van Persie's transfer to Fenerbahçe or Darius Vassell's move to Ankaragücü. Yet, the league's reputation is evolving. While stories of delayed or unpaid salaries once circulated, players are now protected by a rule allowing them to terminate their contracts and leave on a free transfer if they go unpaid for three months, adding a layer of security to the high-stakes world of Turkish football.

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