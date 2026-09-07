Gor Mahia Coach Refuses to Give Up Ahead of Second Leg Clash Against Pyramids: 'Not Too Worried'

Gor Mahia head into the second leg with their coach maintaining a positive outlook despite the home setback.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor maintains absolute faith in his squad despite suffering a tough 2-0 defeat to Egyptian giants Pyramids FC in the opening leg of their CAF Champions League tie at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, September 6.

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Gor Mahia created promising early moments, but the Egyptian champions made their experience count. Walid El Karti capitalised on a defensive scramble following a fifth-minute corner to fire the visitors ahead, before Mahmoud Sabre doubled Pyramids' advantage on the stroke of halftime.

Despite an improved second-half display from the FKF Premier League champions, the Egyptian side managed their two-goal lead professionally to secure a crucial away victory.

Gor Mahia: Domestic Inactivity and The Competitive Readiness Gap

A central theme in Akonnor’s post-match assessment was the sharp contrast in match sharpness between the two clubs.

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While Pyramids FC arrived in Nairobi with four competitive domestic matches under their belt, Gor Mahia entered continental action without playing a single official league fixture this season.

Consequently, Gor Mahia have been forced to rely solely on pre-season friendlies and regional fixtures to build match fitness.

This lack of competitive rhythm ultimately proved costly against a fully match-fit Pyramids side, as the lack of high-intensity game time contributed directly to early defensive lapses and a broken midfield structure during the opening half.

Addressing this disparity, Akonnor expressed his wish to have played competitive league fixtures prior to such a crucial fixture, acknowledging that while match sharpness gives a team valuable momentum, he refuses to hide behind it as an excuse for the result.

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"The Pyramids have played three games in their league. We would have wished that we had played three or four matches in the league before this approach. Unfortunately, it's not the case, but that is not an excuse. It just gives you team spirit and momentum, and we haven't had that. And the best team were smart, not because they played so much better, but because they were smarter than us,” Charles Akonnor said after the match.

“They were experienced. They have a lot of national players in their team. They've played in their league. They've played four matches. They've not lost anything. So they are a good side, and we have to accept it in good faith, go into the next game and believe that if we do the right things at the right moment, there's always a chance for us."

Gor Mahia: Costly Small Details and Second-Half Tactical Adjustments

Analysing the flow of the match, Charles Akonnor pointed out that high-level continental encounters are decided by tiny details and sharp concentration.

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He noted that Gor Mahia started with bright attacking intent, but failing to convert their initial chance proved disastrous when Pyramids immediately punished them on the counter.

The Ghanaian tactician admitted that his side surrendered central control during the first half, allowing Pyramids' international-heavy roster to dictate tempo.

However, he commended the team's strong reaction after the break, noting that second-half substitutes injected much-needed energy and helped Gor Mahia dominate the final 25 minutes.

Reflecting on the match progression and the lessons learned from facing the Egyptian champions, Akonnor detailed how small errors shifted the tie:

"Before this game, I've always talked about the little details, you know, and that is what we saw. In the early minutes, we had a goal where they saw a chance to score. We tried it, but it didn't happen. Just immediately after that, we conceded the goal, and these are a few things that, you know, we're talking about: an experienced team, a team that is the Egyptian champions,” Charles Akonnor said.

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“And so, the least mistake you make, you will be punished. We had the necessary details on how to approach this game. In the first half, it was a little bit of a lack of concentration. We didn't do well. We were supposed to hold the midfield. We lost the midfield a bit. It gave them an advantage in controlling the game. In the second half, it got better.

“We created a few chances, and of course those who came in the name of Jackson and the rest proved a little bit of positivity in the way we played and the way we wanted to play. Unfortunately, we've lost and disappointed our fans, but life goes on, and there are a lot of lessons to take from this game."

Charles Akonnor Rallying Gor Mahia for Cairo

Looking ahead to the return leg scheduled for September 13 at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Akonnor urged fans to rally behind the team rather than despair over the home defeat.

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He reiterated that the second-half performance demonstrated that Gor Mahia have the tactical quality to hold their own against elite opposition.

With a week of focused preparation ahead, the Gor boss believes that instilling self-belief and refining their tactical approach will give them every chance of orchestrating a remarkable comeback in Egypt.

Setting a defiant tone for the upcoming trip to Cairo, Akonnor emphasised the importance of keeping the squad's morale high.

"Today we lost 2-0. You never know. But it's too early to talk about it. We will find a strategy, an idea of how we want to play in Cairo. And then we'll see the way forward. Well, I think today, if you look at how we played in the previous matches, there are so many reasons why we were not in good shape after CECAFA,” he said.