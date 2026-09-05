Moses Shumah: Harambee Stars Striker Makes Long-Awaited PSL Debut in Dramatic Derby Win

Moses Shumah has taken an important step in his new chapter abroad after finally getting his chance to make his mark in the PSL.

Kenyan striker Moses Shumah finally made his long-awaited debut in the South African Premiership on Friday, coming off the bench as AmaZulu FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Richards Bay in a tense KwaZulu-Natal derby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The appearance marked an important milestone for the Harambee Stars striker, who joined AmaZulu during the off-season from Zambian champions Power Dynamos but had been forced to wait for his first competitive minutes in South Africa.

Moses Shumah was introduced in the 86th minute by coach Arthur Zwane as AmaZulu looked to protect their narrow lead and see out the derby victory.

Fitness Delayed Moses Shumah's Debut

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shumah's wait for his AmaZulu debut was largely due to his fitness levels after missing a significant portion of the club's pre-season preparations.

Having arrived in South Africa following a demanding campaign in Zambia, the Kenyan forward has been working to regain full fitness and adapt to his new surroundings before making his competitive bow.

His late introduction against Richards Bay could therefore be an important first step as he continues to work his way into Zwane's plans.

Moses Shumah arrives at AmaZulu with an impressive scoring record and a reputation as one of Kenya's most prolific forwards.

The striker enjoyed a remarkable 2024/25 FKF Premier League campaign before moving to Zambia, where he continued to demonstrate his goalscoring ability with Power Dynamos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He finished the Zambian league season as the top scorer with 21 goals, helping Power Dynamos claim the league title in a standout campaign.

His performances earned him both the Golden Boot and Fans’ Player of the Season awards, achievements that helped attract interest from AmaZulu.

AmaZulu Hold On for Derby Victory

Moses Shumah's debut came in a dramatic encounter that saw AmaZulu take the lead early in the second half. Six minutes after the restart, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya headed home to put AmaZulu ahead and give the visitors a crucial advantage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richards Bay responded in the 80th minute when Moses Mthembu converted a penalty after Lundi Mahala was brought down inside the box.

However, AmaZulu quickly restored their advantage. Just two minutes after the equaliser, Nkosikhona Radebe scored the decisive goal, firing a right-footed effort from inside the area after an assist from Athini Maqokola.

The 2-1 victory gave AmaZulu their third win of the 2026/27 PSL season and strengthened their position near the top of the standings. For Shumah, however, the biggest takeaway was finally getting onto the pitch in South Africa.

With his fitness continuing to improve, the Kenyan forward will now look to build on his brief debut appearance and push for more playing time in the matches ahead.