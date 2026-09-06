Soufiane El Bakkali Lost for Words After Diamond League Heartbreak - 'I´ve Now Lost 8 Finals'

The Moroccan, who has dominated the steeplechase, could not extend the good run in the season finale, leaving him crestfallen.

World and Olympics 3,000m steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali has not hidden his disappointment following his defeat in the Diamond League final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

El Bakkali, who has not won the Diamond League final since 2022 despite dominating the race, was looking for his second trophy on Saturday but could only settle for a runners up finish with Ethiopia’s Gemechu Godana delivering a surprise performance to win the title.

At King Baudouin Stadium, Godana crossed the finish line with a winning time of 8:08.67. El Bakkali followed in 8:10.03, while Kenya’s Simon Koech rounded out the podium in third place with a time of 8:11.15.

The outcome was an unexpected turn for El Bakkali, who entered the final as the top qualifier with 31 points and had been the dominant force throughout the season. The 30-year-old had won three of his five steeplechase events on the circuit this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

El Bakkali Rues Missed Opportunity

He also held the world's fastest time for the season, a blistering 7:57.25 set at the Rabat meeting on May 31. His personal best stands at 7:56.68.

“I´m really disappointed today. I came here to win the Diamond League Trophy, but yet again I didn´t succeed,” said the Moroccan.

“I won the final in 2022, but in total I´ve now already lost 8 finals. That´s a lot. I did everything I could to win tonight, but it wasn´t sufficient. Anyway that´s sport.

“At the beginning of the season you know all your competitors, but then at the end of the season there are always new names that come in the circuit. Congratulations to the winner. Apart from this defeat I had a beautiful season and I would like to thank all Moroccan people that support me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement