Gor Mahia Impress but Punished for their Mistakes as Pyramids Take CAF Champions League Advantage

The Kenyan champions have their work cut out in the second leg after suffering a home defeat despite a positive game at home.

Gor Mahia had a gallant performance but paid the price for a lack of clinical edge and defensive mistakes.

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The Kenyan champions were breached just after five minutes when Walid El Karti tapped on from close range after Gor Mahia goalkeeper Byrne Omondi had spilled the ball in his path.

Pyramids had made inroads into the K’Ogalo box before Mostafa Fathi unleashed a shot which Omondi spilled and Karti was there to tap it home.

Gor Mahia then had a glorious opportunity when Ebenezer Assifuah thought he had scored only for Ahmed Samy to make a goal-line clearance.

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After 28 minutes, Fathi weaved his way past Gor Mahia players before unleashing a shot which Omondi punched away.

Improved Second Half but No Goals

However, in first half stoppage time, Gor Mahia conceded a second goal after failing to defend properly. The Egyptian side made their way into the K’Ogalo box before Youssef Obama laid it on the plate for Mahmoud Saber and he fired into the roof of the net for 2-0.

After the break, Gor Mahia improved their display with Mike Kibwage getting on the end of a close-range header following a cross which was easily saved before the playmaker then unleashed a ferocious shot which sailed just over.

In the final 10 minutes, Omondi had to keep out two good chances from Pyramids while substitute David Okoth came close to pulling one back for the Kenyan champions but watched as his effort went over the bar.

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