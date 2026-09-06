Tusker Miss Big Opportunity as They Lose Two-Goal Lead to Draw in CAF Confederation Cup

The Brewers will have to improve at home in the second leg to nail a place in the second preliminary round.

Tusker FC let a two-goal advantage slip, allowing Sudanese club Al Ahli Madani to fight back for a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round tie on Sunday at Kigali Pele Stadium.

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The Brewers appeared to be cruising after goals from Victor Mbaoma and Abdoulie Joof gave them a comfortable lead. However, a second-half brace from Al-Samani Al-Sawi ensured the spoils were shared, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg in Nairobi next weekend.

The result is a missed opportunity for Tusker, who were hoping to secure a significant advantage before their home fixture. They now require a victory or a low-scoring draw to advance to the next round.

Returning to continental competition after a four-year absence, Tusker were determined to make a strong start. Their opponents, Al Ahli Madani, were making only their second appearance in the tournament, having been eliminated in the first round last season.

Tusker Take Early Lead

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The match began with attacking intent from both sides. Tusker had the first real chance six minutes in when Joof volleyed just wide from inside the box.

Five minutes later, the Brewers were awarded a penalty after Mbaoma was fouled following a dazzling run. The striker stepped up and confidently converted the spot-kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

The Sudanese side sought an immediate reply, with Muaz Altahir Kindani creating opportunities, but their finishing lacked precision. Tusker soon regained their composure and nearly doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark when Chrisphine Erambo’s curling shot was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Mohamed Abdullah Kidiaba.

Tusker's pressure paid off again just before halftime. Two minutes before the break, a swift counter-attack saw Ian Simiyu deliver a precise cross for Mbaoma, who headed home his second goal to give the Kenyan side a commanding 2-0 lead at the interval.

Late Collapse from Kenyan Side

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Al Ahli Madani emerged for the second half with renewed purpose and pulled a goal back in the 57th minute through Al-Samani Al-Sawi. The hosts continued to press, forcing a save from Tusker keeper Perrauld Ndinga from a free-kick ten minutes later.

Despite Tusker's efforts to restore their two-goal cushion, Al Ahli Madani's persistence was rewarded four minutes from time. The Sudanese side won a penalty, and Al-Sawi stepped up to calmly score his second of the match, leveling the score at 2-2.

Tusker could not find a late winner and will now head back to Nairobi ruing their inability to hold onto a significant lead, with everything still to play for in the second leg.