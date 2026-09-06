KCB Move Closer to National Sevens Circuit Crown After Edging Kabras Sugar at Embu 7s

The Bankers will head into the final round of the SportPesa-backed tournament in top spot, seeking to complete the circuit with the overall title in Nairobi.

KCB RFC have taken a giant step towards winning the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit after collecting maximum points in the penultimate round this weekend.

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The Bankers held off a late surge from fierce rivals Kabras Sugar to secure a hard-fought 12-10 victory in a thrilling final at the Embu Sevens on Sunday.

The win marks KCB's first-ever Embu Sevens championship, ending a long period of dominance by Strathmore Leos in previous editions of the tournament.

Most importantly, KCB have now accumulated 98 points from five legs, six more than Kabras, heading into the final round, the Christie Sevens in Nairobi next weekend.

KCB Live Up to the Billing in Embu

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KCB win Embu 7s. Image: SportPesa

The final lived up to its billing as a physical and tightly contested affair. The Bankers started strong, with Vincent Onyala breaking through for the opening try after early pressure from Mike Lukusi. A successful conversion from Austine Sikutwa put KCB ahead 7-0.

Kabras, known for their physicality, fought back immediately. Their relentless pressure eventually paid off when Lukusi crossed the try line to put the sugar millers on the board. The missed conversion left KCB with a narrow 7-5 lead at halftime.

After the break, KCB extended their advantage. A well-constructed play saw Emmanuel Opondo go over for a try, pushing the score to 12-5, though the subsequent conversion was unsuccessful.

Refusing to back down, Kabras continued to press the Bankers' defence. Their persistence was rewarded when Griffin Chao scored in the corner, cutting the deficit to just two points. However, another missed conversion kept KCB clinging to a 12-10 lead.

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Quins Dethrone Mwamba in Women's Final

Kenyaa Harlequin Ladies won the women's title. Image: SportPesa

In the tense final moments of the penultimate round of the SportPesa-sponsored tournament, Kabras launched a desperate search for a winning score, but KCB's defence stood firm. The Bankers managed to hold on until the final whistle, kicking the ball into touch to seal the narrow victory and lift the trophy.

In the women's competition, Kenya Harlequin made history by ending Mwamba Ladies' long-standing dominance in the National 7s Circuit. Quins secured their first-ever circuit title with a commanding 14-0 victory over Kiambaa Ladies in the final, capping off a remarkable campaign.

Menengai Oilers claimed the bronze medal in the men's tournament, defeating Daystar Falcons 29-5 in the third-place playoff. The result mirrored their previous encounter in the Driftwood 7s, where the Oilers also emerged victorious.

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