Dorcus Ewoi in Awe of Great Season After Clocking Personal Best in Brussels

The world silver medalist was thrilled to finish second and clock a personal best at the Diamond League season finale.

Kenya’s Dorcus Ewoi has expressed her satisfaction over the season she has had after clocking a remarkable personal best to finish second in the 1,500m at the Brussels Diamond League.

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Ewoi timed 3:54.72 to finish behind Poland's Klaudia Kazimierska, who set a new world-leading time, national record, and meet record of 3:54.05 in the Diamond League final as Australia's Jessica Hull completed the podium.

Great Britain's Georgia Hunter Bell, the reigning Commonwealth Games 800m champion, rounded out the top four with a swift time of 3:56.40.

Ewoi admits the field was strong but she gained confidence from the fact that she has had a brilliant run so far this campaign.

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“Everybody could have won today, because the field was so tight,” she said after Saturday’s race.

“All of the athletes in the race have run between 3.54 and 3.57 and that made it impossible to run in one straight line.

Ewoi Gets Candid on Diamond League Season

“I felt super good tonight and I ran a tiny PB. I´m really happy with that. This season has been great for me because it´s the first year that I got to run the full Diamond League. It´s fantastic to do this as an athlete and I´m really grateful for that.”

Ewoi's 2026 season has been marked by consistent high-level performances. She began on January 24 with a 1,500m short track victory (4:01.22) at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.

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Her indoor season continued with an eighth-place finish in the 3,000m short track (8:46.88) in Winston-Salem on February 14. She then transitioned to road racing, winning the B.A.A. Invitational Road Mile in Boston on April 18 with a time of 4:29.73.

Ewoi then competed in the Chinese leg of the Diamond League circuit, placing fifth in Shaoxing (3:57.74) on May 16 and fourth in Xiamen (3:58.91) on May 23.