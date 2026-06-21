Arsenal Legend Calls Out Cristiano Ronaldo for Selfish Play in Portugal vs DR Congo Draw

Arsenal Legend Calls Out Cristiano Ronaldo for Selfish Play in Portugal vs DR Congo Draw

Arsenal Legend Calls Out Cristiano Ronaldo for Selfish Play in Portugal vs DR Congo Draw

The France legend criticised Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's 1-1 World Cup draw with DR Congo, accusing him of prioritising his own goal over better team scoring.

Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has taken aim at Cristiano Ronaldo, criticising the Portuguese star's performance in a disappointing 1-1 World Cup draw against Congo DR.

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Speaking as a pundit for FOX Sports, Henry pointed to a specific moment in the match where Ronaldo interfered with a scoring opportunity for his teammate, Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo intercepted a pass intended for Fernandes, took the shot himself, and sent it wide.

Thierry Henry Sends Message to Cristiano Ronaldo

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"One thing that's important, people, please, at home: The team needs to score, not you need to score," Henry stated emphatically.

The former striker analysed the play, explaining how Ronaldo's desire to score ultimately sabotaged the attack.

"If you make that run here," Henry explained, gesturing to the six-yard box, "you make the defender take a decision... But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes."

"If he goes into the six-yard box, the defender would have had to follow him, [creating] a tap-in for Bruno Fernandes. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of the back pass... and it's easier for you to defend," he continued. "That's my thing: the team needs to score, not you."

Henry also noted Fernandes's visible frustration after the missed chance, suggesting his teammate wanted Ronaldo to "let it roll. Make a run, create space so I can tap it in. It didn't happen."

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Despite making history as the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match at 41 years and 123 days, and joining Lionel Messi as the only players to feature in six World Cups, it was a night to forget for Ronaldo. He recorded just 25 touches, the second-lowest tally of his career in a World Cup start.

Ronaldo's goalless outing was in stark contrast to the performances of his peers, with longtime rival Messi scoring a hat trick against Algeria and Kylian Mbappé netting a brace for France against Senegal.

Henry was not the only pundit to critique the Portuguese captain. Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton described manager Roberto Martinez's decision to keep Ronaldo on for the full 90 minutes as "embarrassingly weak."

"He should have hooked Ronaldo off, but he's too scared of upsetting him," Sutton posted on X. "Ronaldo is essentially the manager of Portugal."

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