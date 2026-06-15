France vs Senegal: Preview, Team News, and Possible Lineups as Lions of Teranga Aim to Repeat 2002 Shock

France vs Senegal: Preview, Team News, and Possible Lineups as Lions of Teranga Aim to Repeat 2002 Shock

France vs Senegal: Preview, Team News, and Possible Lineups as Lions of Teranga Aim to Repeat 2002 Shock

Senegal face France in their World Cup opener hoping to recreate their famous 2002 upset, as both sides prepare for a high-profile Group I clash.

Senegal will be looking to conjure the spirit of 2002 as they face World Cup favourites France in their Group I opener on Tuesday, June 15, in East Rutherford.

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The Lions of Teranga are aiming for a sensational repeat of their historic victory over Les Bleus more than two decades ago.

That memorable 1-0 upset in Seoul marked the beginning of the end for the then-reigning world champions, and Senegal hope to deliver a similar shock to kick off their 2026 campaign.

Match Preview: France vs Senegal

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Widely tipped as one of the top contenders for the 2026 title, France enters the tournament with immense pressure to overcome the heartbreak of their 2022 final defeat.

This World Cup also marks the final chapter for their highly successful head coach, Didier Deschamps, who is set to be replaced by Zinedine Zidane after the tournament.

Deschamps, the only person to have won the World Cup as both a player and a manager, is on the cusp of another record.

With 14 match wins at the tournament, he needs just three more victories to surpass Helmut Schön's all-time record of 16. A perfect group stage would see him achieve this milestone.

However, their path is not without challenges. A formidable Norway side, led by Erling Haaland, also awaits them in Group I.

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France's qualification campaign was nearly flawless, as they dropped only two points en route to securing their eighth consecutive World Cup finals appearance. Les Bleus have featured in four of the last seven finals, underscoring their modern-day dominance.

Despite a surprising 2-1 friendly loss to Ivory Coast on June 4, France quickly regained their footing. Inspired by Michael Olise, they defeated Northern Ireland 3-1 just days later, showcasing their potent attack by scoring multiple goals in nine of their last ten matches.

Senegal also enjoyed an undefeated qualification run to book their third straight World Cup appearance, following a group-stage exit in 2018 and a last-16 finish in 2022.

The reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions, led by coach Pape Thiaw, have demonstrated their quality on the continental stage.

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Recent friendly results have been mixed for the Lions of Teranga. After securing wins over Peru and Gambia, their preparations ended with a 3-2 loss to the USA and a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia.

While the draw snapped a 17-game scoring streak, it also marked their fifth clean sheet in seven matches, highlighting their defensive solidity.

For Thiaw, this fixture carries personal significance. He was part of the 2002 squad that famously defeated France, watching from the bench as the late Papa Bouba Diop scored the decisive goal.

France vs Senegal: Team News

France received a major boost as fears over William Saliba's fitness were dispelled. The Arsenal defender, who was thought to be a doubt after aggravating a back injury, has returned to full training.

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Fellow defender Jules Kounde has also been cleared to play after a minor muscle strain, while goalkeeper Mike Maignan is expected to be available despite missing a training session for load management.

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe, who leads a fearsome French attack. With 56 international goals, he is just one away from matching Olivier Giroud's all-time record for the men's national team.

Senegal will counter with their own record goalscorer, Sadio Mane, who is fit and ready after injury forced him to miss the 2022 World Cup.

The squad has a few minor concerns, with Assane Diao, Cherif Ndiaye, and Idrissa Gueye all managing minor issues, but none are expected to be serious. Nicolas Jackson is likely to lead the line, despite a recent red card in a friendly.

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France vs Senegal: Predicted Lineups

France: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Doue, Mbappe; Dembele

Senegal: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, P. Gueye; Sarr, Diarra, Mane; Jackson

Prediction: France 1-3 Senegal

While Senegal possesses the talent and defensive organisation to trouble any opponent, France's overwhelming attacking firepower should prove decisive.

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Expect an entertaining match, but Les Bleus are favoured to begin their campaign with a comfortable victory.

France has been a reliable source of entertainment in recent international fixtures, with both teams scoring in each of their last five matches.

Furthermore, their last nine games have all featured more than three goals, highlighting their potent attack and occasional defensive lapses.

Tuesday's high-profile contest is expected to follow a similar pattern, given the wealth of attacking talent on both sides.