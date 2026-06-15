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Benni McCarthy Slams 'Biased' Refereeing After Achraf Hakimi Tackle on Vinícius Júnior Goes Unpunished

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 17:19 - 15 June 2026
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Benni McCarthy criticised the refereeing after Achraf Hakimi's challenge on Vinícius Júnior went unpunished, pointing to how similar incidents involving South Africa are treated differently.
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South African football legend Benni McCarthy expressed his outrage after Moroccan captain Achraf Hakimi escaped punishment for a reckless challenge on Brazil's Vinícius Júnior during their FIFA World Cup Group C opener in New Jersey on Saturday.

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The highly anticipated match between Morocco and Brazil ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with Real Madrid star Rodrygo scoring the equaliser after Ismael Saibari had given the AFCON champions the lead.

However, the game was marred by a controversial moment that left many, including Harambee Stars coach Beni McCarthy, questioning the officiating.

The incident occurred when Vinícius Júnior skillfully pushed the ball past Hakimi, only to be brought down by a late, high follow-through from the Paris Saint-Germain wingback.

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To the astonishment of many, Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić allowed play to continue, awarding neither a free-kick nor a card.

Benni McCarthy: That Was Very Naughty From Achraf Hakimi

McCarthy, who was particularly incensed given that South Africa received two red cards for less severe infractions in their opening match against Mexico, did not hold back in his assessment.

"If that was a South African player, he would be gone," McCarthy stated on SportyTV, highlighting what he perceives as refereeing double standards.

"That was very naughty from Hakimi. He proper caught Vinny Jnr. I know it's not deliberate, but he caught him."

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"Tell me about the bias towards certain countries, and certain players," he continued. "When it's Afrique du Sud (South Africa), then it's a different ball game."

Manchester United Legend: In My Playing Days, That Is a Red Card

Former Manchester United and Bulgaria striker Dimitar Berbatov echoed McCarthy's sentiments, offering his own sharp critique of the decision.

"Listen, I have to be honest, when I saw Hakimi’s challenge on Vinícius Júnior tonight, I couldn’t believe what I was watching," Berbatov said.

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"The boy was away, dangerous, and Hakimi comes in late with the studs showing, catching him on the ankle. In my playing days, that is a red card. Potential red card, every single time. No question."

Berbatov acknowledged the pressure of officiating a World Cup opener but insisted that the context should not influence the call.

"Of course, I understand the referee. It’s a World Cup opener, big game, exciting match… he doesn’t want to ruin the spectacle with an early sending-off. But that is not the point," he explained.

"Officiating is not about managing the occasion... It demands you make the correct decision, without bias, without fear, without thinking about the score or the names on the shirts."

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"What is completely unthinkable for me is that it wasn’t even a free-kick. Not even that. Nothing. For football, that is a sad moment."

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