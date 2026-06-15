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Tunisia Reportedly Sack Coach Sabri Lamouchi After Heavy 5-1 World Cup Defeat to Sweden

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 16:23 - 15 June 2026
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Tunisia Reportedly Sack Coach Sabri Lamouchi After Heavy 5-1 World Cup Defeat to Sweden
Tunisia Reportedly Sack Coach Sabri Lamouchi After Heavy 5-1 World Cup Defeat to Sweden
Tunisia have reportedly parted ways with Sabri Lamouchi shortly after a heavy World Cup opening defeat.
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Tunisia have reportedly dismissed head coach Sabri Lamouchi just one game into their World Cup campaign, a move that has been met with shock and criticism from fans.

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The 54-year-old's position came under intense scrutiny following a disastrous 5-1 opening match defeat to Sweden in Monterrey.

Lamouchi's side was comprehensively outplayed by the Swedes, who secured a dominant victory to kick off their tournament.

Tunisia Coach Reportedly Sacked

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In the wake of the heavy loss, reports have emerged that the Tunisian Football Federation acted swiftly, parting ways with the former midfielder.

Journalist Romain Molina stated, "It’s the end for Sabri Lamouchi at the helm of the Tunisian national team."

The decision follows a nightmare start for the Eagles of Carthage, leaving supporters furious. One fan commented online, "The worst possible idea during the World Cup. We already knew that Lamouchi wasn’t a great tactician and that Tunisia had the level of a U23 national team. The real problem is much deeper than that."

Another supporter questioned Lamouchi's credentials, asking, "Seriously, I wonder if he’s ever even had any success as a coach himself!"

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It is believed that the Tunisian Football Federation held an emergency meeting after the crushing defeat before deciding to make a change.

The result against Sweden continued a worrying run of form for the team, which included a 5-0 thrashing by Belgium in their final warm-up match before the tournament.

Lamouchi, a former Nottingham Forest manager, was only appointed earlier this year, succeeding Sami Trabelsi after the Africa Cup of Nations.

His tenure has reportedly ended after just five matches. He began with a win against Haiti but subsequently failed to secure victories against Canada, Austria, Belgium, and Sweden.

Tunisia's World Cup opener quickly unravelled when Yasin Ayari put Sweden ahead within the first ten minutes. Alexander Isak later scored on his tournament debut to compound Tunisia's misery.

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With Lamouchi's reported departure, several names are already being linked to the vacant position, including former Sunderland player Wahbi Khazri and ex-Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier, who led the nation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tunisia now face a race against time to find a replacement before their next group stage match against Japan on Saturday, June 20.

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