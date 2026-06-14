South Africa's 'Diego Maradona' Responds to Benni McCarthy's Comments on His Lost Potential

The retired footballer has responded to Benni McCarthy's remarks about his career and reflected on their past and mutual respect.

South African retired footballer Anthony Christian, popularly known as ‘Money Eyes’, has responded to Benni McCarthy’s comments on his wasted potential.

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Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy, speaking in an interview with Soccer Laduma, revealed that Antony Christian never reached his full potential.

"If I can put the record straight, it wasn't just wasted talent. I think it was our environment that swallowed him. When you're in that environment for a long time, there's no way out,” Benni McCarthy said.

“If everyone around you drinks, takes drugs, and abuses substances like there's no tomorrow, trying to stay focused on your craft becomes impossible."

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Antony Christian Reacts to Benni McCarthy Comments

Antony Christian said he felt deeply honoured by Benni McCarthy's remarks, revealing that the former striker had previously admired his abilities and even said he would have loved to play the same style.

He added that hearing such praise from one of South Africa's most accomplished footballers made him feel appreciated and respected, while noting that McCarthy had gone as far as describing him as the greatest player he had ever seen.

“You know, it made me feel very, very special. There was another interview also where Benni said, I wish with my whole heart I could play like Money Eyes. But for me, now that's what he said for me. Money Eyes is the best player ever,” he revealed.

Christian also recalled first meeting Benni McCarthy during his time at Seven Stars, before the striker earned a place in South Africa's Under-20 setup.

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He explained that they were playing on opposite sides of midfield in a trial match organised so the coaching staff, led by Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba, could assess Benni McCarthy’s qualities and determine whether he was ready for the national youth team.

According to Christian, an aerial challenge early in the game became a moment neither of them would forget. As they both competed for a long ball launched from the goalkeeper, Benni McCarthy used his physicality in the contest, catching him with an elbow and sending him crashing to the ground.

He said the impact was so severe that he landed flat on his back and struggled to catch his breath, leaving him unable to continue just minutes into the match.

He went on to explain that the incident forced the coaching staff to substitute him, bringing an abrupt end to his involvement in a game that was part of preparations for an upcoming tournament. However, rather than creating bad blood between them, the episode ultimately laid the foundation for a lasting friendship.

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“But you know what Benni did? Benni hit me with his elbow. I fell straight on my back. That was the first 10 minutes of the game. I couldn't breathe,” he said.