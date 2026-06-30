Victor Wanyama Fires Up Harambee Stars Ahead of Possible AFCON 2027 Derby: 'We Never Lost to Tanzania'

Victor Wanyama has looked back on a key chapter in the Kenya-Tanzania rivalry as anticipation builds for a possible AFCON 2027 meeting.

Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama has reflected on the significance of Kenya's memorable victory over Tanzania at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya claimed a dramatic 3-2 win, inspired by a brace from Michael Olunga and a goal from Johanna Omolo, while Simon Msuva and Mbwana Samatta found the back of the net for Tanzania.

Despite the historic triumph, Harambee Stars struggled against the group's stronger opponents, opening their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Algeria before suffering a 3-0 loss to Senegal in their final Group C match.

The results left Kenya third in the group with three points, insufficient to secure a place in the knockout stages as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victor Wanyama on the Importance of Winning Against Tanzania in 2019

Reflecting on the match, Victor Wanyama said the entire squad understood what was at stake heading into the East African derby and approached the fixture with a shared determination to secure all three points.

The former Harambee Stars captain noted that Kenya's strong record against Tanzania during his time with the national team instilled confidence within the dressing room, with the players believing they could extend that unbeaten run.

He added that the collective belief and unity of purpose within the squad proved decisive, enabling Harambee Stars to overturn the deficit and claim one of the most memorable victories of their 2019 AFCON campaign.

“We all knew the importance of the game, and we all knew the derby, because when I was playing, we never lost to Tanzania. So, in our heads, it was like we had to win the game, and we were playing to win. So, everybody was on the same page, and that's why we came back and won the game,” Victor Wanyama told Dollar TV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AFCON 2027: Potential Clash Between Kenya and Tanzania

Meanwhile, speaking to CAF Online, Feisal Salum acknowledged the close relationship between the East African neighbours, describing their shared unity as a source of strength while insisting it does not lessen the fierce rivalry on the football pitch.

"We have always been neighbours, and there is a strong bond, especially with Kenya. This unity gives us strength," he explained.

The midfielder added that any meeting between Tanzania and Kenya at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations would carry immense significance, with the rivalry remaining as intense as ever despite the mutual respect between the two nations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But on the pitch, let's not hide it…the rivalry is real. If we face Kenya, it will be a huge occasion, a true brotherly battle. But it is a healthy rivalry, one that exists for the love of football."

"We want the whole world to see the beauty of East African football. We will proudly represent our colours with the support of an entire people behind us," Salum added.