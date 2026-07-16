Harambee Starlets Told How to Unlock Multi-Million Bonuses Like Harambee Stars at CHAN

The government has revealed plans to reward Harambee Starlets players with big-money bonuses akin to what Harambee Stars received during CHAN 2024.

Harambee Starlets players have extra motivation to perform even better at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2026) after a big-money promise from the government.

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Starlets left the country on Wednesday evening for Miramas, France where they will hold camp for their final preparations before flying to Morocco for WAFCON 2026, which will kick off on July 26.

Kenya, who are in the same group with Morocco, Algeria and Senegal, will open their campaign against the hosts on July 26, and need to prepare well to have a chance of making it to the knockout round.

Starlets’ preparations were nearly messed up when the players staged a protest on Wednesday demanding their allowances before leaving and after the government quickly addressed the issue, it has now promised more to the players if they perform well.

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Just like Harambee Stars, who were promised Ksh1 million per player for every group stage win and Ksh500,000 for a draw by President William Ruto during the CHAN 2024 tournament, with the figure rising as they advanced, the government is working on the same for the Starlets.

Government Makes WAFCON Promise

Harambee Starlets players when they met Sports Ministry and FKF officials following a protest over delayed allowances. Image: FKF Media

“He [President Ruto] also promised that we shall continue supporting them [Starlets] on the different stages as part of motivation,” Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi told the players on Wednesday.

“We are working on an agreeable figure for them so that if they qualify, the way we treated our Harambee Stars during CHAN, they will also be treated but on an agreeable formula.

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“The is no crisis, the government is committed to support all sports. Allowances are processed accordingly and the money goes to individual accounts. I can confirm the money has been sent to the U17 and Starlets,” Mwangi further stated.

WAFCON 2026 will also serve the 2027 World Cup qualifiers with the four teams that will make it to the semi-final securing tickets to the global tournament that will be staged in Brazil.