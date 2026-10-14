Advertisement

Ex-Harambee Stars Coach Pities Benni McCarthy Over Delayed Work Permit - ‘They Gave It to Me in One Day’

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 06:40 - 14 October 2026
Harambee Stars coach Benni Mccarthy. Image: FKF Media
The tactician has warned Kenya about the risks of not having Benni McCarthy living in the country after revelations that he still lacks a work visa 18 months into the job.
Advertisement

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche has expressed his concern over the delayed work permit of Benni McCarthy.

Advertisement

McCarthy revealed in September that he is yet to get a work permit over 18 months into the job which has impacted his ability to stay in Kenya and scout more local-based players.

It was a surprising revelation that cast Football Kenya Federation and the government in a negative light although FKF boss Hussein Mohammed has since exonerated his team from blame.

For Amrouche, it is Kenyan players who are the losers in this situation as he believes a number of them are not getting spotted by the national team coach, who is forced to rely on a core of players that he has been working with regularly.

Advertisement

How Amrouche Was Quickly Cleared

The former Rwanda coach contrasted McCarthy’s situation and his own, saying he got all his papers sorted out quickly, which enabled him to stay in Kenya and hand opportunities to a lot of local-based players.

“When I coached Kenya, I spent 70% of the time in Nairobi and was able to watch all the local teams and also follow the ones that were overseas,” Amrouche told FARPost.

“Before the contract was made, I automatically had my residence visa. They changed my driver’s licence; they gave it to me in one day. You’re like a king when you’re the national team coach.”

Amrouche, who was Harambee Stars coach between February 2013 and August 2014, says his stay in Kenya gave him unfiltered access to a number of local players who he was able to blend well with the foreign-based stars.

Advertisement

FKF Boss Responds to McCarthy’s Complaints

“Michael Olunga was still in the local league. I saw him because I was watching local league games,” said the tactician, who led Kenya to the 2013 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup title.

McCarthy was critical of FKF for giving him empty promises when it comes to his work permit but Mohammed has since responded, insisting it is the government’s responsibility to sort out the tactician’s work visa.

“The federation does not issue work permits,” Mohammed said on CGTN Africa. “That is under the preserve of the government but all the applications have been done and it is a process.”

Advertisement

“It is unfortunate that maybe along the way, a ball or two were dropped in that process, but that is back on track and I am sure it is something that will be resolved in no time,” he added.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Harambee Stars
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
‘I Pay for My Tickets and Accommodation’ - McDonald Mariga Decries Ill Treatment as FKF Boss Maintains Hardline Stance
Football
14.10.2026
‘I Pay for My Tickets and Accommodation’ - McDonald Mariga Decries Ill Treatment as FKF Boss Maintains Hardline Stance
World Athletics Boss Sebastian Coe Praises Kenya’s Anti-Doping Strides Ahead of Historic 2029 Championships
Athletics
14.10.2026
World Athletics Boss Sebastian Coe Praises Kenya’s Anti-Doping Strides Ahead of Historic 2029 Championships
AFCON 2027: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Enter Next Phase of Preparations After Crucial CAF Inspection
Football
14.10.2026
AFCON 2027: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Plan Joint Visa to Ease Fan Movement
Harambee Starlets Receive Chilling Warning as Next Opponents Malawi Hit Seven Past Zimbabwe
Football
14.10.2026
Harambee Starlets Receive Chilling Warning as Next Opponents Malawi Hit Seven Past Zimbabwe
Lisandro Martinez Blasts Blundering Man United Board - ‘If We Don’t Say the Truth Nothing Will Change’
Football
14.10.2026
Lisandro Martinez Blasts Blundering Man United Board - ‘If We Don’t Say the Truth Nothing Will Change’
Ex-Harambee Stars Coach Pities Benni McCarthy Over Delayed Work Permit - ‘They Gave It to Me in One Day’
Harambee Stars
14.10.2026
Ex-Harambee Stars Coach Pities Benni McCarthy Over Delayed Work Permit - ‘They Gave It to Me in One Day’