‘Such a Good Player’ - Seychelles Coach in Awe of Harambee Starlets Midfielder as She Lists Lessons Picked from 22-0 Loss

The tactician was impressed by the quality and display of the Kenyan player who made life for her team difficult in the Olympics qualifier.

Seychelles coach Chris Yip-Au has showered praise on Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino following her starring role in Kenya’s 11-0 victory on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya had no mercy for Seychelles as they equaled the score of last week with another clinical performance in the second at Ulinzi Complex to win the Olympics qualifier 22-0 on aggregate.

In the second leg, Starlets coach Godfrey ‘Solo’ Oduor brought in the foreign-based players and they were too good for the hapless island nation with nearly every forward move yielding a goal.

A hat-trick from Egypt-based Jentrix Shikangwa, doubles from captain Mwanalima Adam and Marion Sirengo, added to goals from Sylvia Makungu, Violet Nanjala, Vivian Nasuka and Fasila Adhiambo completed the rout for Kenya as they made it to the second round of the qualifiers.

However, while Aquino was not on the scoresheet, she had a hand in most of the moves that yielded goals to the amazement of the Seychelles’ coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenyan Midfielder Delights Seychelles Coach

“The No.17 oh!” Yip-Au responded when asked which Kenyan player impressed her the most. “She was controlling the midfield, pulling the strings and Oh My God! Such a good player,” she added about the Simba Queens player who returned to the squad for the Olympics qualifiers.

Reflecting on the two legs, both played in Nairobi, Yip-Au says her team picked vital lessons that they will use as they look to improve for future assignments.

“A lot of our players understand they [Kenya] are playing overseas and you can see the experience they bring on the field,” she further stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is a very different game compared to the first match. We struggled but this is part of football. We learn and of course it is a learning experience for us and we are very grateful for this experience.”

The Seychelles coach admits it was always going to be a struggle against a more experienced Kenyan side but hopes that her players and country are inspired to get better and not discouraged by the scoreline.

Vital Lessons Picked from 22-0 Aggregate Loss

“Seychelles being a very small country and going up against Kenya is like standing in front of a mountain,” added Yip-Au. “We are starting right now at the base of the mountain and trying to climb up and along the way, it is not going to be a smooth ride. So sometimes we go up, sometimes we stumble, but I think what is important is that we keep moving forward.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tactician wants to see great commitment and support towards her young team which is still finding its feet in international football.

“That is how we learn. Progress is not linear and looking at the Kenyans play, it kind of inspired some of the players to work on their technique and fitness levels. We see the kind of technical and physical qualities that the Kenyan team brings and it is a lot of learning experience for us,” said Yip-Au.