Gabby Thomas Celebrates Upcoming Wedding with Sun-Soaked Bachelorette Boat Party

The American sprinter is planning for her nuptials reportedly in October and she has been preparing in the best way she knows how.

Following a historic performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, American sprint superstar Gabby Thomas is now turning her attention to one of the biggest personal milestones of her life.

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The three-time Olympic champion recently kicked off her bachelorette festivities in style, sharing glimpses of a vibrant weekend getaway with close friends and bridesmaids.

Thomas, who captivated the world by capturing three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay in Paris, has plenty to celebrate away from the track.

The track standout announced her engagement to longtime partner Spencer McManes, the entrepreneur behind the non-alcoholic seltzer company Kaiviva. Ahead of their upcoming nuptials, the bride-to-be headed to the coast for a high-energy seaside retreat.

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Celebrations on the Water

Documenting the celebration on social media, Thomas posted candid updates to TikTok showcasing the weekend's highlights, including curated outfits for their opening evening and an action-packed boat day along the coast. The sprinter and her bridal party appeared in high spirits as they soaked up the sun and enjoyed the open water.

The celebrations cap off an extraordinary run of achievements for the 28-year-old both on and off the track. In addition to cementing her legacy among track and field's all-time greats, Thomas has built an impressive academic resume.

She graduated from Harvard University with a degree in neurobiology while competing at the collegiate level, before earning a master’s degree in public health with a focus on sleep epidemiology from the University of Texas in May 2023.

With Olympic glory and multiple academic degrees already to her name, Thomas is now fully embracing her next major chapter as she counts down the days to the altar.

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