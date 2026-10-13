Confirmed: First International Sports Event to Be Hosted at Talanta Stadium Revealed

The newly-constructed stadium will stage its maiden event early next year with construction work currently in final phases.

World Rugby has officially selected Nairobi to kick off the 2027 HSBC SVNS 2 campaign, awarding the newly-constructed Talanta Sports Stadium its first major international sporting fixture.

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The Kenyan capital will host the opening leg on January 23-24, 2027, launching a three-stop global circuit critical to teams seeking qualification for the elite tier and building momentum toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Following the curtain-raiser in Nairobi, the tour heads to South America. Montevideo, Uruguay, will stage the second round on February 20-21, before the competition wraps up in São Paulo, Brazil, on February 27-28. All three destinations return to the calendar after successfully hosting stops during the inaugural 2026 SVNS 2 campaign.

High Stakes on Home Turf for Shujaa

For the national men's sevens side, Shujaa, the home tournament presents a vital opportunity to harness local crowd support in their push to regain top-flight status. Kenya previously claimed a third-place finish during the 2025 edition on home soil.

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The upcoming tournament carries extra motivation following a heartbreaking relegation from the premier division in June 2026. At the promotion-relegation playoff in Bordeaux, France, Kenya’s fate was sealed when the United States edged Fiji 17-14 to secure fifth place. That result left the Americans with 17 points—just one ahead of Kenya's 16—sending Kevin Wambua’s squad down to the second tier.

Despite a dominant 26-7 victory over Uruguay to secure 11th place in Bordeaux, prior defeats against South Africa, Fiji, Great Britain, and Germany proved insurmountable for the Kenyans.

World Rugby's Restructured Pathway

The revised format reflects World Rugby's streamlined sevens landscape, which reduced the top division from 12 core nations to eight. The tiered setup establishes a direct promotion-and-relegation ladder linking regional qualifiers through HSBC SVNS 3, HSBC SVNS 2, and the premier HSBC SVNS World Championship.