Lisandro Martinez Blasts Blundering Man United Board - ‘If We Don’t Say the Truth Nothing Will Change’

The defender was brutal in his assessment of the club’s current woes, slamming the hierarchy over a poor recruitment strategy.

Lisandro Martinez has voiced fierce frustration toward Manchester United's leadership, claiming the club failed to adequately bolster the squad following their return to the Champions League.

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The Argentine defender spoke out in the wake of a 2-0 loss away to Atletico Madrid, a result that stretches United's winless streak to five matches across all competitions.

Michael Carrick's side have managed just two wins in nine outings this campaign—a narrow comeback against newly-promoted Ipswich Town and a victory over Azerbaijani champions Sabah FK on September 10.

United secured a third-place Premier League finish last term, ending a three-year Champions League absence after Carrick steered them to 12 victories in 17 games during an interim stint following Ruben Amorim's dismissal. That successful spell earned the former midfielder a permanent two-year deal, but Martinez insists the squad was left short over the summer.

"We had a fantastic campaign last year, and now we expect more from the top—more players to compete, because rival clubs are bringing in quality," Martinez told Amazon Prime. "Atletico are an amazing team and thoroughly deserved to win tonight."

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Martinez Aims Dig at Technical Director

Targeting technical director Jason Wilcox, Martinez added: "I expect more investment, 100 per cent. I expect more from our technical director. We as players must do better, but you need a complete squad ready for nights like this. It is easy to blame the manager or point at the players, but we have to examine other departments."

United invested £155m during the transfer window, though the spending was concentrated entirely on three central midfielders. The failure to recruit support for striker Benjamin Sesko or reliable competition for left-back Luke Shaw has left key areas exposed.

With minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and chief executive Omar Berrada watching from the stands in Madrid, Martinez warned against continuing the club's cycle of managerial changes, which previously saw Erik ten Hag and Amorim sacked in rapid succession.

"You cannot keep constantly changing the manager," Martinez said. "What about the other areas? Last season we laid the groundwork to build something special."

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In a separate interview with CBS Sports, Martinez was still brutal in his assessment.

“I expect more, I am not going to close my mouth. We need more ambition, we need to talk about winning the Champions League and Premier League,” he said.

“Every season we are talking the same thing and if we don’t say the truth nothing will change.”

Martinez, who has entered the final year of his Old Trafford contract without agreeing fresh terms, drew comparisons to compatriot Cristian Romero, who voiced similar grievances at Tottenham before moving to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Pundits Divided Over Outburst

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Martinez's post-match comments drew swift criticism from former United captain Wayne Rooney, who warned the remarks could cause deep divisions inside the squad.

"Something like that will rip the dressing room apart," Rooney said on Amazon Prime, referencing his own public spat with Sir Alex Ferguson over transfer policy in 2010.

"It is disrespectful to his team-mates. He is essentially saying they are not good enough. Unless you are Bruno Fernandes, you do not have the right to say that publicly. It comes across as a player trying to protect himself."

Former United winger Ashley Young echoed those concerns, suggesting Martinez should have kept his frustrations behind closed doors: "Recruitment must improve, but the players on the pitch have to deliver. A statement like that only creates distractions."

While co-commentator Alan Shearer noted that Carrick had been let down by the lack of balanced recruitment, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson offered a more sympathetic view of Martinez's bluntness.

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"You can question the timing given the pressure around the club, but I respect the honesty," Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live. "United supporters do not want platitudes about the squad being fine when the weaknesses are clear for everyone to see."