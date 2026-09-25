Benni McCarthy Fears Delayed Work Permit in Kenya Could Derail Potential Man United Role

The Harambee Stars coach has expressed his concerns regarding his delayed work permit as he feels it could have an impact on future top jobs.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has voiced concerns that his current work permit situation could jeopardise his ultimate career goal of one day managing Manchester United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Manchester United first-team coach, who has always been open about his ambition to return to Old Trafford in a managerial capacity, is worried that his tenure with the Harambee Stars could become a black mark on his record.

"I am very worried for myself and my team, because I don’t ever want that to be the stumbling block to us getting the job one day of becoming a Man United coach," McCarthy stated as per Mozzart Sport.

"That’s my aspiration, my ambition. I don’t ever want that to be the challenge why I never make that dream come true, because of what I did when I was in Kenya. Where I worked here, and I didn’t have my work permit to do that," he explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The South African tactician believes that working in Kenya without the proper documentation could be viewed negatively by prospective employers, especially in countries with strict employment regulations.

Potential Impact of Lack of Work Permit

"Other people, if they go back to the records and it says that I worked illegally in a country, they would say that ‘Why would we want to have him, if he’s capable of doing that there, he’s more than capable of doing it wherever he goes.’ That might be a negative on me for something that I didn’t have control over… so yeah, I am worried," he said.

McCarthy, who served as an attacking coach under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United from July 2022 to June 2024, also revealed that the permit issue has limited his ability to scout local talent for the national team.

"With my South African passport that I have, I don’t need a visa to get into Kenya. But I don’t know if that allows me to work in Kenya without needing a work permit," McCarthy noted. "So that’s why, unfortunately for the other players, when you don’t see us at local games, that is probably the biggest reason why we’re never here."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before his appointment in Kenya, McCarthy managed South African clubs Cape Town City and AmaZulu, guiding the latter to a historic second place in the Premier Soccer League and then CAF Champions League group stages in 2022.