Christian Eriksen Conscious After On-Pitch Collapse Abandons Denmark-Ukraine Friendly

The Denmark FA has issued a positive update after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, leading to the abandonment of their friendly match with Ukraine.

Denmark's international friendly against Ukraine was abandoned on Sunday after midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch at Odense Stadium.

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The 34-year-old went to the ground during the second half, prompting immediate concern. Players from both teams formed a protective circle around Eriksen as he received urgent medical attention on the field.

The Danish FA later issued a statement confirming the match had been called off and that Eriksen was in a stable condition.

"Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances," the statement, posted on X, read. "The match has been called off."

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Team doctor Morten Boesen provided a reassuring update, confirming that Eriksen was able to leave the pitch on his own and has been hospitalised for further evaluation to determine the cause of the incident.

Positive Health Update from Denmark

"Christian is doing well and walked off the field himself. As I see it, the pacemaker is working as it should," Boesen said. "He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him. He will now be examined further at the hospital to find out what caused the incident."

Boesen added: "We are in constant contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well, and he asked me to say hello to all the players and say he was okay."

At the time of the stoppage, Denmark was leading 2-1, with first-half goals from Patrick Dorgu and Joakim Maehle. Viktor Tsygankov had scored for Ukraine.

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This incident brings back memories of Eriksen's cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match against Finland. He was subsequently fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), which led to his departure from Inter Milan due to Serie A regulations.

He later returned to the Premier League with Brentford and Manchester United before joining Wolfsburg in September of last year.