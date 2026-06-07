Mohammed Bajaber and Lawrence Ouma at the Double as Harambee Stars Respond to Critics with Big Win Over Lesotho

Kenya secured a big win over African minnows Lesotho when Mohammed Bajaber and Lawrence Ouma each scored twice as they finally shut their detractors.

Harambee Stars answered back to their critics in the most emphatic of fashions following a 4-0 victory over Lesotho at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa on Sunday.

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Benni McCarthy’s men faced lots of questions after they had failed to beat 145th ranked Lesotho in their first meeting on Thursday, which ended 1-1.

However, in the rematch on Sunday, Kenya showed Lesotho who is boss as they started quickly and were celebrating the opening goal after just eight minutes.

A swift counter attacking move saw Micah Obeiro receive the ball in the box and pass to Mohammed Bajaber who scored from close range as Benni McCarthy’s men set the tone.

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Kenya kept asking the questions but there were no more answers as they headed to halftime leading 1-0.

Kenya’s Pressure Brings Down Lesotho

However, after the break, their pressure continued and they were rewarded with the second goal in the 52nd minute when Austin Odhiambo found Bajaber, who slotted home his and Kenya’s second, after a goalmouth melee.

Harambee Stars’ job was made easier a minute later when Lesotho were reduced to 10 men when Sekhoane Moerane was sent off.

Kenya took full advantage with McCarthy making five substitutes at a go soon after. Lawrence Ouma was among those brought on and he would make a huge impact in the dying embers of the game.

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In the 84th minute, Sydney Agina danced his way past two of his markers before squaring a brilliant pass to Ouma in the box and the Finland-based striker fired an unstoppable shot past the Lesotho goalkeeper for 3-0.

Harambee Stars Debuts for Three

Ouma took four minutes before sealing his brace as he Kenya’s relentless attack saw him pick the ball on the edge of the box before firing low past the goalkeeper for 4-0.

It was a much-improved performance for Harambee Stars, who had been poor on Thursday, and they will return home with their heads held high.

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McCarthy handed Harambee Stars debuts to Deon Woodman, who was involved from the start, with Sammy Henia-Kamau and Sydney Agina coming off the bench for their first appearance in a Kenyan shirt, while Brian Bwire, Kelly Madada and Amos Nondi, who had not featured on Thursday, also got opportunities.