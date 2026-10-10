Manchester United vs Tottenham: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Score Prediction

Manchester United will look for a positive return to action after the international break while Tottenham eye their first win of the season.

Old Trafford sets the stage for a high-stakes clash on Saturday evening as Manchester United host a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side desperate to kickstart their campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both teams find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League standings. The fixture comes eight months after the Red Devils claimed a comfortable 2-0 home victory over Spurs, thanks to strikes from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes.

Match Preview

Following a promising third-place finish last season, Manchester United have endured a sluggish start to the 2026-27 campaign. A meager haul of five points from their opening five fixtures represents the club’s joint-worst points return at this stage of a Premier League season, mirroring their slow start in 2014-15.

Michael Carrick’s side are currently winless in four domestic outings (Drawn 2, Lost2). A frustrating 3-2 defeat to Brighton in the EFL Cup—in which United squandered a two-goal first-half lead—was followed by a fortunate 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, where Matheus Cunha rescued a point with a deflected 89th-minute strike against Fulham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now sitting 12th in the table and already trailing pace-setters Manchester City by 10 points, Carrick has brushed off mounting speculation regarding his future. However, the United boss will know that defensive frailties must be resolved promptly. His side have managed just one clean sheet across seven matches in all competitions—a 4-0 Champions League triumph against Sabah—while shipping multiple goals in four of those games.

United’s recent head-to-head record against Tottenham also offers little room for complacency, with just one victory across their last nine meetings (Drawn 3, Lost 5). A win this weekend, however, would secure back-to-back home victories over the North London outfit for the first time since 2022.

Meanwhile, the situation is even more critical for Tottenham Hotspur. For the first time since the 2008-09 season, the Lilywhites occupy 20th place after five rounds of matches. Alongside Fulham and Bournemouth, Spurs remain one of only three sides still searching for their first league victory of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Roberto De Zerbi’s men ended a four-match goal drought before the international break, their late rally was not enough to prevent a 3-2 home defeat to Aston Villa—their third league loss already. De Zerbi took full blame for the team's slow start but did not mince words, urging his heavily revamped squad to show greater resilience after labeling the defensive errors against Villa "unacceptable" and "stupid."

Spurs’ struggles run deeper than just the early weeks of this campaign; their return of 18 points across the 2026 calendar year is the lowest tally among ever-present top-flight clubs. A failure to claim three points on Saturday would see Tottenham go winless in their opening six league fixtures for only the fourth time in club history.

Despite their woes, Spurs can draw encouragement from their recent road form, having won three of their last four away Premier League matches. Furthermore, De Zerbi has a point to prove at Old Trafford, aiming to become only the fifth manager in Premier League history to win his first two away games at the venue, having guided Brighton to a 3-1 victory there in 2023.

Team News

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester United face a significant injury list following the international break. Benjamin Sesko (shin), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), and Noussair Mazraoui (back) have all joined Manuel Ugarte (knee), Matthijs de Ligt (back), and veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton (thigh) on the sidelines.

On a more positive note for Carrick, winger Amad Diallo returned to training this week following an ankle issue and could make his season debut. Late fitness checks will also determine the availability of Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, and Karl Darlow.

Big-money summer arrival Carlos Baleba is in contention to make his debut in midfield, where he will battle Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos for a starting role. Ahead of them, club captain Bruno Fernandes will look to maintain his fine individual record against Spurs, having scored three of his four career goals against the London club on home turf.

Tottenham Hotspur head into their showdown with Manchester United burdened by a lengthy injury list. Manager Roberto De Zerbi must navigate several key absences, with Dejan Kulusevski (knee/fitness), Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), and Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle) all definitively ruled out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

Tottenham Hotspur: Kinsky; Gray, Senesi, Van de Ven, Robertson; Gallagher, Tonali, Fernandes; Savio, Solanke, Marmoush.

Prediction: Man United 3-1 Tottenham

Advertisement

Advertisement