Cristiano Ronaldo Punished for Ditching Portugal Camp

The Portugal captain has been suspended over his decision to leave camp following a fallout with coach Jorge Jesus.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has officially placed Cristiano Ronaldo under a provisional suspension following a heated fallout with national team manager Jorge Jesus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 41-year-old Al-Nassr star is currently the subject of an urgent disciplinary investigation after walking out of Portugal's international camp, leaving his immediate international future in limbo.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 9, the governing body confirmed that disciplinary proceedings were initiated regarding incidents reported on October 7.

The federation noted that an automatic precautionary ban had already taken effect, which has now been reinforced by a formal provisional suspension pending the outcome of the expedited probe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The turmoil began during Portugal’s recent 2-1 victory against Norway, where Ronaldo remained an unused substitute. The veteran attacker claimed that Jesus had assured him roughly 30 minutes of playing time.

Ronaldo’s Frustration Over ‘Broken Promise’

Despite completing warm-ups on the touchline, the forward was never brought on, prompting frustration over what he viewed as broken promises. Ronaldo further alleged that Jesus failed to follow through on a commitment to clarify the decision to the media post-match.

The rift prompted Ronaldo to abandon the national squad prior to their scheduled match against Denmark. The Portugal captain subsequently issued a public apology to his teammates and supporters, conceding that his abrupt departure warranted disciplinary action.

In an unusual stance, Ronaldo openly invited an appropriate penalty, noting that his leadership position and status as a global role model require strict accountability, even while maintaining his grievances regarding the manager's handling of the situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement