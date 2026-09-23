Eliud Kipchoge Predicts New Marathon Record After Historic Sub-2-Hour Breakthrough: 'It Can Still Go Lower'

Eliud Kipchoge has shared his thoughts on how much further the marathon world record can be pushed after the latest sub-two-hour breakthroughs.

Eliud Kipchoge has developed a special connection with Berlin, a city that has provided the backdrop for some of the greatest moments of his marathon career.

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The Kenyan legend has won the Berlin Marathon five times and twice broken the world record on its streets, making the German capital a defining part of his remarkable journey.

"Berlin Marathon is a special race," Kipchoge told Olympics.com. "I've won five times, two times the world record in Berlin. It's a flat course, well organised, good temperatures, good environment."

Kipchoge is the most decorated elite runner in the history of the Berlin Marathon, with five victories to his name. His journey in the city has been one of remarkable progression.

He debuted in 2015 with a winning time of 2:04:00, returned in 2017 to win in 2:03:32, and then made history in 2018 by shattering the world record with a time of 2:01:39, a full one minute and 18 seconds faster than the previous mark.

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He wasn't finished. In 2022, Kipchoge lowered his own world record to an astonishing 2:01:09. He secured his fifth title in 2023, crossing the line in 2:02:42.

"My best memories of Berlin Marathon are 2018 and 2022, when I broke the two records," he reflected.

Berlin Became the Launchpad for Kipchoge's Biggest Ambitions

For Kipchoge, Berlin has been a catalyst, shaping his philosophy on running and the boundless nature of human potential. The 2018 world record, in particular, ignited his ambition to push beyond conventional limits.

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"Breaking the world record in 2018 was very special," he recalled. "It really showed me that I was capable of doing more than just crossing the line first. That is when I believed. The achievement inspired me more to push my limits and see what was possible when I put my mind into it."

This belief culminated a year later in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna. In a landmark moment for sport, Kipchoge became the first person in history to run a marathon in under two hours, clocking 1:59:40. While the time was not eligible for official ratification due to the controlled conditions, its impact was immeasurable.

Kipchoge's Two-Hour Barrier Continues to Inspire a New Generation

The two-time Olympic champion believes the feat fundamentally changed the mindset of athletes everywhere.

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"I removed the thinking from human minds about the limits. And for now, I think the whole population now doesn't believe in limits," Kipchoge stated. "And that's why I'm really grateful and proud of the 1:59 challenge."

Kipchoge's sub-two-hour run remained a singular achievement until the 2026 London Marathon, where Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe (1:59:30) and Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha (1:59:40) both officially broke the barrier in a recognised race.

The blistering pace saw third-place finisher Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda also finish inside the previous world record set by the late Kelvin Kiptum.

"Seven years down the line, we've got two people actually running under two hours," Kipchoge noted, acknowledging the new wave of talent embracing his "no human is limited" philosophy.

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Eliud Kipchoge Predicts Even Faster Marathon Times

Far from seeing this as the peak, Kipchoge is confident that marathon times will continue to fall. He believes the new generation of runners is unburdened by perceived limitations and will redefine what is possible in endurance sports.